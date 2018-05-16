Naked Noodle Teriyaki 78G

Product Description
- Dried Egg Noodles in a Teriyaki Style Sauce with Dried Carrot, Spring Onion and Peppers.
- A Naked take on a Japanese hero
- Oh sweet, oh so rich ...deep soy sauce lifted by sweet garlic with a hint of warmth from the ginger
- Tastefully Naked
- Egg noodles in a sweet, rich soy & ginger sauce
- Low fat as consumed
- Source of protein (as consumed)
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 78g
- Low fat as consumed
- Source of protein (as consumed)
Information
Ingredients
Dried Egg Noodles (71%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (4.2%) [Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt], Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Dried Carrot (2.3%), Grilled Red and Yellow Pepper (1.4%), Dried Spring Onion (1.4%), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ground Ginger, Maltodextrin, Barley Malt Extract, Barley Malt Vinegar Extract Powder, Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions
- Ready in 4 mins
- Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 260ml)
- Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.
Number of uses
This pot provides 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
Net Contents
78g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)
|(made up as per instructions) Per pot (327g) (as consumed)
|Energy
|346kJ(82kcal)
|1124kJ(265kcal)
|Fat
|0.6g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|51.2g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.9g
|9.5g
|Salt
|0.88g
|2.85g
|Sodium:
|350mg
|1145mg
|This pot provides 1 serving
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019