Lyclear Lotion 100Ml Plus Comb

Product Description
- Head Lice Treatment Lotion
- 100% effective in 1 go*
- *Lyclear double action lotion has been clinically proven to kill 100% of head lice and eggs in one treatment (incl. thorough combing). In case of re-infestation or abnormal infestation, treatment needs to be repeated.
- Kills head lice & eggs
- 100% effective in 1 go
- Effective in 15 mins
- Easy to apply
- No odour
- No insecticides
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Mineral Oil and Dimethicone
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Lyclear lotion's double action formula not only suffocates but also dehydrates head lice and eggs.
- 1. Check dry hair lock by lock for head lice using a fine toothed anti-lice comb.
- 2. Shake the bottle before use. Apply a sufficient quantity of Lyclear lotion directly onto dry hair. Work the Lyclear lotion evenly through dry hair, from the roots to tips. Be sure to cover all the hair and scalp. Massage well, paying particular attention to the neck and the area behind the ears. Leave on for 15 minutes.
- 3. Apply a sufficient amount of normal shampoo all over the hair without first wetting it. Now add some water and wash thoroughly.
- 4. Before drying the hair, comb thoroughly with the enclosed Lyclear anti lice comb to remove the lice and eggs. Regularly clean the comb to remove any lice or eggs.
- 5. Check dry hair for head lice again after 7 days. Repeat the treatment if necessary.
- Read the instructions before use.
- For use on adults and children as of 6 months old. 100 ml = up to 4 applications, depending on the length of the hair.
Warnings
- For external use only.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Caution: Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes. Do not use in case of allergy to any of the ingredients. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
