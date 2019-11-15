Naked Noodle Singapore Curry 78G

not worth the price a bit bland
not worth the price a bit bland
Tasty
Very tasty
quality noods
quality noods
Yeuch!
Thought these would be handy snack for my son they looked good. They were horrible.
Dried Egg Noodles (71%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Sugar, Dried Carrot (2.3%), Garlic Powder, Curry Powder (1.4%) [Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay], Dried Spring Onion (1.3%), Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Chinese Five Spice (0.5%) [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger], Chilli Powder, Dried Coriander, Mushroom Extract Powder, Ground Turmeric, Palm Oil, Colour (Curcumin)
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot
Made in the UK
This pot provides 1 serving
78g ℮
|Typical Values
|(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)
|(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)
|Energy
|346kJ(82kcal)
|1142kJ(270kcal)
|Fat
|0.6g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|51.8g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.0g
|Protein
|2.9g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.68g
|2.23g
|Sodium
|270mg
|890mg
|This pot provides 1 serving
|-
|-
WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot contents will be hot.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019