Naked Noodle Singapore Curry 78G

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.20
£15.39/kg

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Spicy Sauce with Dried Carrot and Spring Onion.
  • Egg noodles in a Chinese curry sauce
  • Indian spices meet Chinese flavours
  • Aromatic curry spices are lifted by the distinctive flavours of Chinese five spice garlic and ginger add real body and depth with a slight warmth from the chilli
  • Tastefully Naked
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Low fat as consumed
  • Source of protein (as consumed)
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78g
Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles (71%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Sugar, Dried Carrot (2.3%), Garlic Powder, Curry Powder (1.4%) [Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay], Dried Spring Onion (1.3%), Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Chinese Five Spice (0.5%) [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger], Chilli Powder, Dried Coriander, Mushroom Extract Powder, Ground Turmeric, Palm Oil, Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 260ml)
  • Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot contents will be hot.

Name and address

Return to

  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)
Energy 346kJ(82kcal)1142kJ(270kcal)
Fat 0.6g2.0g
of which saturates 0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 15.7g51.8g
of which sugars 2.0g6.6g
Fibre 0.9g3.0g
Protein 2.9g9.6g
Salt 0.68g2.23g
Sodium270mg890mg
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot contents will be hot.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

not worth the price a bit bland

2 stars

Tasty

5 stars

quality noods

5 stars

Yeuch!

1 stars

