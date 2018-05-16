Naked Noodle Chow Mein 78G

- Energy1175kJ 277kcal14%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars5.6g6%
- Salt1.77g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ (82kcal)
Product Description
- Dried Egg Noodles in a Savoury Sauce with Dried Carrot, Spring Onion and Green Beans.
- Our take on a Chinese Classic! Combining star anise and Chinese five spice for rich flavour.
- Egg Noodles in a Classic Garlic, Soy & Five Spice Sauce
- Less Than 1% Fat
- No Artificial Colours
- A Source of Protein
- Less than 280 Kcal
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 78G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Egg Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Barley), Carrot, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spring Onion, Colour (Plain Caramel), Green Beans, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Mushroom Powder, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger], Ground Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Palm Oil, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions
- Ready in 4 Mins
- Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 260ml) stir thoroughly.
- Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.
Number of uses
This pot provides 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
Recycling info
Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
Return to
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
- 2010 Orchard Avenue,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24,
- D24 EKW3,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
78g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pot (338g)
|Energy
|348kJ (82kcal)
|1175kJ (277kcal)
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|52.2g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.4g
|Protein
|3.2g
|10.6g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.77g
Safety information
