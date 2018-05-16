We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Naked Noodle Chow Mein 78G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Naked Noodle Chow Mein 78G

Low Everyday Price

£ 0.55
£7.06/kg

Low Everyday Price

Per pot:
  • Energy1175kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt1.77g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ (82kcal)

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Savoury Sauce with Dried Carrot, Spring Onion and Green Beans.
  • Our take on a Chinese Classic! Combining star anise and Chinese five spice for rich flavour.
  • Egg Noodles in a Classic Garlic, Soy & Five Spice Sauce
  • Less Than 1% Fat
  • No Artificial Colours
  • A Source of Protein
  • Less than 280 Kcal
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78G
  • A Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Barley), Carrot, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spring Onion, Colour (Plain Caramel), Green Beans, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Mushroom Powder, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger], Ground Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Palm Oil, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 4 Mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 260ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Recycling info

Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
  • 2010 Orchard Avenue,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 EKW3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pot (338g)
Energy348kJ (82kcal)1175kJ (277kcal)
Fat0.7g2.4g
of which saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate15.4g52.2g
of which sugars1.7g5.6g
Fibre0.7g2.4g
Protein3.2g10.6g
Salt0.53g1.77g
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here