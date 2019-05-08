By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Noodle Beef Pho 78G

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£15.39/kg
Per pot:
  • Energy1171kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.77g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ(82kcal)

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Spicy Beef Flavour Sauce with Dried Red Pepper, Carrot and Green Beans.
  • One of Vietnam's national dishes. Five spice, soy sauce, tomato and ginger and serious depth uplifted by a twist of clean, green coriander and look out for that feisty chilli bite...
  • Egg noodles in a fiery, rich chilli & beef flavour sauce
  • Natural ingredients
  • Chilli rating - spicy - 3
  • Less than 1% fat
  • Less than 280 kcal
  • A source of protein
  • Tastefully naked
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 78g
  • A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley), Red Pepper (1.5%), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Carrot (1.2%), Green Beans (1.2%), Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Garlic Powder, Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chilli Powder, Ground Ginger, Dried Coriander, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger], Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 260ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Failed "natural" food"

2 stars

I would of thought with a name like Naked Noodle it would suggest natural, no real beef flavour. I would think a Pot noodle would be better, for once we should have a natural dish .

