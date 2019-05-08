Naked Noodle Beef Pho 78G

Failed "natural" food"
I would of thought with a name like Naked Noodle it would suggest natural, no real beef flavour. I would think a Pot noodle would be better, for once we should have a natural dish .
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ(82kcal)
Dried Egg Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley), Red Pepper (1.5%), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Carrot (1.2%), Green Beans (1.2%), Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Garlic Powder, Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chilli Powder, Ground Ginger, Dried Coriander, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger], Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Palm Oil
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot
Made in the UK
This pot provides 1 serving
78g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pot (338g)
|Energy
|346kJ(82kcal)
|1171kJ(277kcal)
|Fat
|0.8g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|50.5g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|11.6g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.77g
|-
|-
