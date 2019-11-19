By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hobgoblin Gold Can 4X500ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hobgoblin Gold Can 4X500ml
£ 4.75
£2.38/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • The combination of four hop varieties infused with malted barley and a touch of wheat give this easy drinking golden beer tropical aromas of citrus and passion fruit. A biscuit-like malt base gives way to heaps of fresh lemon and lime zest. A hop kick riot of rascally refreshment.
  • Jon Tillson
  • Head Brewer
  • Cask strength
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • The combination of four hop varieties infused with malted barley and a touch of wheat give this easy drinking golden beer tropical aromas of citrus and passion fruit. A biscuit-like malt base gives way to heaps of fresh lemon and lime zest. A hop kick riot of rascally refreshment

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.2% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base

Produce of

Product of England

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,
  • UK.
  • www.wychwood.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 284ml (1/2 pint):
Energy 159kJ / 38kcal452kJ / 108kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sharp's Doom Bar Can 4X500ml

£ 4.75
£2.38/litre

Offer

Old Speckled Hen 4 X 500Mlcans

£ 4.75
£2.38/litre

Offer

Adnams Ghost Ship 4X440ml (L)

£ 4.75
£2.70/litre

Offer

Hobgoblin Can 4X500ml

£ 4.75
£2.38/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here