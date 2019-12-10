Shipyard American Ipa 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Or want to find out more? Visit www.shipyardbeer.co.uk
- Shipyard American IPA combines the finest malted barley with a whole bunch of audacious American hops. This thirst-quenching and gutsy American IPA is dry, refreshing and explodes with grapefruity citrus flavour.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- This thirst-quenching and gutsy American IPA is dry, refreshing and explodes with grapefruity citrus flavour
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Marston's PLC,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Return to
- Marston's PLC,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
- www.shipyardbeer.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
