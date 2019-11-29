Lakeland Whole Goose With Giblets 4Kg

saved us when no goose found elsewhere for christm
saved us when no goose found elsewhere for christmas. decided to risk it on a frozen goose instead of a fresh one, I saw no difference in the cooking so served its purpose well
Tough and hardly any meat anyway
Tough, stringy and little meat. Poor value if good quality which it wasn't. Ended up throwing most of it away, very unpleasant
what's good for the goose is good for the family :
Excellent taste and excellent value - hope to have one this year, too. Just love it!
small but perfectly formed
these are rather small despite the weight, the amount of people it feeds is wrong on the packaging unless you have half of your dinner guests being small children. these birds are very young and this is why they have not got the time to get big, we all know how huge geese can become but essentially, these are chicks. best feature is that they do not become dry when you roast them and the meat has a lovely flavour. shame that tesco only offers them in the autumn and winter, would love to be able to get a broader range of meats there
Servings per Goose
It was fine. Can't quite understand the other reviews, I suppose they must have been ignorant of the fact Goose (and Duck) provide a very small amount of meat to weight - this is normal. A 4 kg goose will only serve about 5 people, 6 at the most.
So disappointed with this, will never buy again, &
So disappointed with this, will never buy again, & would not recommend to anyone. Hardy any meat on the bird, considering the size of it. You need to re-source these from else where Tesco. Not a Christmas Day dinner to remeber. Thanks for nothing!!!!
All skin and bone.
the lake land birds must be kept in a way that means they can not move, because they are literally all skin and bone, there is no meat on them.