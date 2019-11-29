By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lakeland Whole Goose With Giblets 4Kg

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 20.00
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Whole Goose with giblets
  • Pack size: 4000g

Information

Ingredients

100% Goose

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer* Until Best Before date **** Star Marked* Frozen Food Compartment of Refrigerator Until Best Before date *** One month ** One week * Ice Making Compartment 3 days Refrigerator or other Cool Place 24 hours Do not refreeze once defrosted *Must be -18°C or colder

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: All appliances vary, these instructions are a guideline only. Ensure the product is thoroughly cooked, juices run clear and no pink colour remains. Do not wash poultry prior to cooking.
For best results oven cook from defrost.
Defrost thoroughly prior to cooking.
Remove all packaging, Remove giblets and place the goose in the bottom of a refrigerator for 24 - 36 hours.
Electric 200°C 15 mins per 500g Plus 20 mins
Fan 180°C 15 mins per 500g Plus 20 mins
Gas Gas mark 6 15 mins per 500g Plus 20 mins
1. Preheat oven as above.
2. Place the goose in a roasting tray and cover loosely with foil.
3. Cook near the middle of the oven.
4. Drain any excess liquid half way through cooking.
5. Remove foil for the last 30 minutes.
6. Stand for 10 minutes before carving.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Hungary using goose from Hungary

Number of uses

8-10 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNINGS
  • This Product Contains Bones
  • Remove giblets from cavity prior to cooking.

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Lakeside Food Group Ltd,
  • The Courtyard,
  • Ketteringham Hall,
  • Ketteringham,
  • Wymondham,

Net Contents

4kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPre 100g (Oven Baked)Reference Intake for a Typical Adult Reference IntakeReference Intake for a Typical Adult Per 100gReference Intake for a Typical Adult Approx % of Ref. Intake
Energy 962kJ / 230kcal8400kJ/2000kcal962kJ/230kcal12%
Fat 13.4g70g13.4g19%
of which saturates 3.3g20g3.3g17%
Carbohydrates<0.1g
of which sugars <0.1g90g<0.1g<1%
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 27.0g
Salt 0.27g6g0.27g5%

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS This Product Contains Bones Remove giblets from cavity prior to cooking.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

saved us when no goose found elsewhere for christm

5 stars

saved us when no goose found elsewhere for christmas. decided to risk it on a frozen goose instead of a fresh one, I saw no difference in the cooking so served its purpose well

Tough and hardly any meat anyway

2 stars

Tough, stringy and little meat. Poor value if good quality which it wasn't. Ended up throwing most of it away, very unpleasant

what's good for the goose is good for the family :

5 stars

Excellent taste and excellent value - hope to have one this year, too. Just love it!

small but perfectly formed

5 stars

these are rather small despite the weight, the amount of people it feeds is wrong on the packaging unless you have half of your dinner guests being small children. these birds are very young and this is why they have not got the time to get big, we all know how huge geese can become but essentially, these are chicks. best feature is that they do not become dry when you roast them and the meat has a lovely flavour. shame that tesco only offers them in the autumn and winter, would love to be able to get a broader range of meats there

Servings per Goose

5 stars

It was fine. Can't quite understand the other reviews, I suppose they must have been ignorant of the fact Goose (and Duck) provide a very small amount of meat to weight - this is normal. A 4 kg goose will only serve about 5 people, 6 at the most.

So disappointed with this, will never buy again, &

1 stars

So disappointed with this, will never buy again, & would not recommend to anyone. Hardy any meat on the bird, considering the size of it. You need to re-source these from else where Tesco. Not a Christmas Day dinner to remeber. Thanks for nothing!!!!

All skin and bone.

1 stars

the lake land birds must be kept in a way that means they can not move, because they are literally all skin and bone, there is no meat on them.

