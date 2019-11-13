Wine Route Spain Shiraz 75Cl
Offer
- Energy382kJ 92kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 306kJ / 74kcal
Product Description
- Spanish Red Wine Product of Spain.
- With its dry, full bodied character this wine is a perfect match for red meat dishes. Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within two years of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.
- Wine of Spain
- Specially selected for meal deal
- Spicy & full bodied
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- With its dry, full bodied character this wine is a perfect match for red meat dishes.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Felix Solis SL
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Carlos Villarraso
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Grapes are picked at their optimum ripeness level to obtain a well-balanced wine with just the right levels of sweetness and acidity. The wine undergoes a period of cold maceration that usually takes from 3 to 4 days. Fermentation takes place under controlled temperature in stainless steel tanks that never rise above 25°C.
History
- Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.
Regional Information
- This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 years of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Warnings
- KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Felix Solis S.L.,
- 13300ES,
- España.
Return to
- Felix Solis S.L.,
- 13300ES,
- España.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|306kJ / 74kcal
|382kJ / 92kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
