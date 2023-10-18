Aptamil Lactose Free Baby Milk Formula Powder from Birth 400g

Lactose Free First Infant Milk from birth onwardsFor information on Halal, visit our website.Aptamil® Lactose Free First Infant Milk is not suitable for infants with galactosaemia or cow's milk protein allergy.If you would like to understand more about our formulation, visit our website.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.Inspired by 40 years of research in early life science, Aptamil Lactose Free Infant Milk is not suitable for infants with galactosaemia or cows milk protein allergy. If you are concerned that your baby needs a lactose free infant milk, speak to your healthcare professional.Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs)**, Aptamil Lactose Free First Infant Milk is a nutritionally complete formula*, suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year.**As required by the legislation for all infant formula
Inspired by 40 years of research in early life science.Our passionate team of over 500 scientists and experts have been pioneering research for 40 years taking inspiration from the benefits of nature. Our research has enabled us to develop Aptamil Lactose Free first First Infant Milk; an infant milk for bottle-fed babies.If you are concerned that your baby needs a lactose free first infant milk, speak to your healthcare professional.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit and scoop may become submerged in powder.Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
Bringing Science to Early Life
Suitable from birthLactose free and nutritionally complete*Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs)**
Pack size: 400G
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil), Calcium Caseinate (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, L-Cysteine, Choline Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Inositol, Taurine, L-Tryptophan, L-Carnitine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding GuideApprox. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: - kg, - lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.Preparing your baby's feedBecause powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.3 Using the scoop provided level off the powder with a clean, dry knife. Do not press/heap the powder.4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.Moving to the next stageIf you think your little one is ready to move on from Aptamil® Lactose Free First Infant Milk, speak to a healthcare professional about the most suitable milk for your baby.