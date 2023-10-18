Aptamil Lactose Free Baby Milk Formula Powder from Birth 400g

Lactose Free First Infant Milk from birth onwards For information on Halal, visit our website. Aptamil® Lactose Free First Infant Milk is not suitable for infants with galactosaemia or cow's milk protein allergy. If you would like to understand more about our formulation, visit our website.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. Inspired by 40 years of research in early life science, Aptamil Lactose Free Infant Milk is not suitable for infants with galactosaemia or cows milk protein allergy. If you are concerned that your baby needs a lactose free infant milk, speak to your healthcare professional. Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs)**, Aptamil Lactose Free First Infant Milk is a nutritionally complete formula*, suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year. **As required by the legislation for all infant formula

Inspired by 40 years of research in early life science. Our passionate team of over 500 scientists and experts have been pioneering research for 40 years taking inspiration from the benefits of nature. Our research has enabled us to develop Aptamil Lactose Free first First Infant Milk; an infant milk for bottle-fed babies. If you are concerned that your baby needs a lactose free first infant milk, speak to your healthcare professional.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit and scoop may become submerged in powder. Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.

Bringing Science to Early Life

Suitable from birth Lactose free and nutritionally complete* Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs)**

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil), Calcium Caseinate (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, L-Cysteine, Choline Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Inositol, Taurine, L-Tryptophan, L-Carnitine, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage