Tesco Chakki Atta Flour Stoneground 5Kg

Excellent!
Excellent!
Do not buy
Rubbish do not buy a waste of money. It tastes nothing like chakki atta and kneading the dough is difficult very lumpy.
Offer
Wheat Flour.
Store in a cool dry place.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cooking suggestion; Ingredients for approx. 5 chapattis. 300g/11oz Chapatti Flour - Approx. 100ml - 200ml / 1/3 pint of water - 30ml / 2tbs sunflower oil (optional) STEP 1 Place flour in a large bowl, make a well in the centre and stir the water in stages. STEP 2 Add the oil and work into a soft dough by hand. Knead for approximately 5 minutes. STEP 3 Divide the dough into 5 equal pieces and make into small balls by hand. STEP 4 Roll out each piece on a floured surface, with a rolling pin, into a thin round circle. STEP 5 Place a tava or frying pan on a medium heat. Toss the raw chapatti between both hands, in quick succession. STEP 6 Place the chapatti into the tava / pan until blisters appear, then turn and cook the other side. (TIP: When blisters appear, carefully press with a folded tea towel, to allow the chapatti to rise). STEP 7 For a more traditional, risen chapatti, remove the chapatti from the tava/pan and place over an open gas flame for a few seconds, using tongs. STEP 8 Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve hot.
Packed in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
- Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
5kg
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|1499kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|65.0g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|Protein
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019