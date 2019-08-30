By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple And Mango From Concentrate 1 Litre

£ 0.80
£0.08/100ml
One glass
  • Energy318kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 212kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and mango juice from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Sweet, juicy fruits, selected at the peak of ripeness Using only the best ingredients, in both new and classic combinations, our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Sweet, juicy fruits, selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (90%), Mango Purée (10%).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy212kJ / 50kcal318kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.7g17.6g
Sugars11.7g17.6g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Lovely mango flavor makes apple juice more exotic.

5 stars

Lovely mango flavor makes apple juice more exotic. Combining different fruits also compounds health benefits. Delicious refreshing healthy drink on its own. Also terrific in smoothies.

