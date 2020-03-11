By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halls Soothers Honey & Lemon 45G

Halls Soothers Honey & Lemon 45G
£ 0.50
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Honey and Lemon Flavoured Sweets with Liquid Centres.
  • Each Halls Soothers Honey and Lemon lozenge provides a soothing liquid centre to pleasantly soothe the throat
  • Made with fruit juices and honey
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Honey (5%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice (0.5%)*, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (E325, E332), Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Equivalent to 4.1% Fruit Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Warnings

  • Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 4

  • We are passionate about our great quality Halls products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1595 kJ/375 kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 94g
of which Sugars 91g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.08g

Safety information

View more safety information

Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 4

This particular brand has absolutely no affect in

2 stars

This particular brand has absolutely no affect in a thickly cough as opposed to the Halls raspberry n peach which are great. N taste pleasant too.

