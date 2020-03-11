Halls Soothers Honey & Lemon 45G

This particular brand has absolutely no affect in
This particular brand has absolutely no affect in a thickly cough as opposed to the Halls raspberry n peach which are great. N taste pleasant too.
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Honey (5%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice (0.5%)*, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (E325, E332), Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Equivalent to 4.1% Fruit Juice
Store in a cool, dry place.
4 Years
45g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1595 kJ/375 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|94g
|of which Sugars
|91g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.08g
Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 4
