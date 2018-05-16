Groovy Organic Virgin Coconut Oil 500Ml

Product Description
- Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
- Our traditionally-made Cold Pressed Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is super scrummy stuff. Made from the flesh of handpicked coconuts with no chemical nasties use to extract it.
- Organic
- 100% raw, cold pressed
- Natural source of lauric acid
- For fry, bake, roast, spread
- For smoothies, marinades, stir-fries
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil... and that's it!
Storage
Loves cool kitchen cupboards. Turns yummily-runny in the heat.Best before: see back
Preparation and Usage
- Fry. Bake. Roast. Spread.
- Blessed with a light, subtle flavour, it won't overpower your culinary creations. Your kitchen comrade for all sorts of dishes including savoury snacks, sweet treats and everything in-between.
Name and address
- The Groovy Food Company Ltd,
- London,
- EC2A 4LB.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|3154kJ
|-
|767kcal
|Fat
|92.5g
|of which Saturates
|86.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
