By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Creamed Horseradish 180G

5(16)Write a review
Tesco Creamed Horseradish 180G
£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy186kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Creamed horseradish sauce.
  • Tesco Creamed Horseradish Sauce BRITISH DOUBLE CREAM Seasoned to a classic recipe for a mellow, warming flavour
  • BRITISH DOUBLE CREAM
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Horseradish (23%)(Horseradish, Spirit Vinegar, Water), Rapeseed Oil, Reconstituted Dried Horseradish (15%) (Water, Horseradish), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar (Sulphites), Double Cream (Milk) (3%), Water, Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Pasteurised Free Range Reconstituted Dried Egg (Water, Dried Egg), Salt, Mustard Flour, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 8 weeks and by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1240kJ / 299kcal186kJ / 45kcal
Fat23.4g3.5g
Saturates2.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate18.7g2.8g
Sugars14.6g2.2g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein1.9g0.3g
Salt1.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

TRY IT, YOU MIGHT LIKE IT

5 stars

GREAT ADDED TO YOUR MAYONNAISE, SPREAD SOME MAYO ON YOUR SALAD SANDWICH BREAD INSTEAD OF BUTTER, IT GOES INTO THE BREAD AND NOT DOWN YOUR CHIN..LOL

Really tasty and creamy ...still retained the radishy bite.

5 stars

Buy this all the time ... it is much prefered to expensive brands

Excellent ! Just right with beef and mackeral

5 stars

Bought this sometime ago, glad we did as it finishes off the meal.

Excellent quality, excellent price and always keep

5 stars

Excellent quality, excellent price and always keep a stock in my cupboard.

Just as good

4 stars

I bought this as I am on a budget and much cheaper than the branded name..my guests did not know the difference.

Always enjoyable - no complaints

5 stars

As soon as the jar is finished I always re-order

Really smooth and creamy

5 stars

As with most Tesco products this is good value and tastes great. It’s not too hot but has plenty of flavour.

Really flavoursome without blowing your head off

5 stars

Always have this it's delish!

Really zinging

5 stars

Very good. Like my horseradish to pack a punch and this one certainly did

Good value

5 stars

I buy this product as it suits my taste. It is not too hot and has a creamy consistency.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G

£ 0.55
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here