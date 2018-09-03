Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Bbq Beef Flavour 59G

The Best Noodles Around
I have tested a lot of Variety of noodles but this one is by far the best Noodle provider If cooked correctly they are Simply wondeful Ramen Noodles the flavoured are well balanced and the noodles are perfect.
Quick, Easy, and Everso Tasty!
I bought these a week ago for an easy lunch option and they certainly don't disappoint. So quick and easy to prepare, they're full of the genuine flavour you associate with Maggi. My only grumble is the portions could be a little larger.
brilliant as a curry
we have these 2 x a week, i put them into anything from currys, to spagheti and soup, they are so versatile they fit with everything, cheap, tasty, and filling just right
Great
I brought this last month me and my kids loved it the taste was great definitely would buy again
Best super noodles ever
Delicious flavour. The best thing is how quickly they're ready and how satisfying they are when you're hungry. A naughty-but-nice indulgence.
Great if you're in a hurry
First time I've bought these, would absolutely buy them again, great to have on hand for a quick snack. No fuss and one bowl to wash up!
Beefy flavour
Have used this stock pot and was surprised at the flavour
Lovely
My kids loves these to easy to make and ask for them all the time.
lots of flavour!
I buy these every week for a quick dinner. ready in minutes and full of flavour. I'd say they're better than some of the more expensive brands of noodles