Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Bbq Beef Flavour 59G

5(9)Write a review
Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Bbq Beef Flavour 59G
£ 0.41
£6.95/kg
Each pack** contains
  • Energy1131 kJ 270 kcal
    14%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.22g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1915 kJ

Product Description

  • Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Barbecue Beef Flavour
  • Stuff to Love
  • Wheat flour, parsley, ginger and black pepper
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Totally tasty and super convenient - you always have enough time for a bowl of Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles! These iconic Maggi® noodles do just what their name says: enjoy a delicious bowl of beef noodles in just three minutes! And they're not just quick noodles - they're delicious, too - we make our classic Maggi 3 Minute Beef Flavour Noodles with just the right balance of BBQ beef flavour, for the delicious barbecue taste that you love - now with 30% less fat and 25% less salt.*
  • Why not try our tasty instant noodles with stir-fried veggies and lean beef? Each pack of Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles is super versatile, and so simple to make, using either the kettle or the microwave.
  • To get started, simply break your Maggi® noodles into a bowl and add the BBQ beef flavour sachet. If you're using the kettle, boil the kettle and pour 250ml of boiling water over your noodles, before covering and leaving your noodles for 3 minutes. If you're using the microwave, pour 250ml of cold water over your beef noodles and heat in the microwave on high for 2 ½ minutes. It's as easy as that!
  • *than the market average
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles BBQ Beef, why not try another flavour in our 3 Minute Noodles range, like Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Totally tasty BBQ beef noodles; so simple to make!
  • Each pack contains noodles and a sachet of BBQ beef flavouring
  • Ready in just three minutes
  • Now with 30% less fat, and 25% less sale than the market average
  • Made with ingredients you know and love
  • Pack size: 59g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour (62%), Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Turmeric, Seasoning Sachet: Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Ginger (0.07%), Black Pepper (0.06%), Parsley (0.05%), Chilli Pepper, Celery Leaf, Thyme, Basil), Yeast Extract, Corn Sauce (Corn Starch, Salt), Flavourings, Garlic, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary.
These instructions are given only as a guide.
Caution: Contents will be hot!

Other
Instructions: Kettle
1 Break noodles into bowl, add flavour sachet.
2 Pour over 250ml boiling water, cover and leave for 3 min.
3 Enjoy!

Preparation and Usage

  • Tips for Balance
  • Why not serve your noodles with frozen vegetables, peas or sweetcorn? For one of your five a day add 80g of vegetables per person when cooking.
  • Delicious as a side to your main or stir fry.

Number of uses

Makes 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**%RI*
Energy1915 kJ365 kJ1131 kJ
-456 kcal87 kcal270 kcal14%
Fat17.8g3.4g10.5g15%
of which: saturates9.9g1.9g5.8g29%
Carbohydrate61.4g11.7g36.2g14%
of which: sugars2.9g0.6g1.7g2%
Fibre4.2g0.8g2.5g-
Protein10.7g2.0g6.3g13%
Salt2.08g0.39g1.22g20%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Pack + 250ml water; used as basis for per 100g as prepared.----
Makes 1 serving----

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

The Best Noodles Around

5 stars

I have tested a lot of Variety of noodles but this one is by far the best Noodle provider If cooked correctly they are Simply wondeful Ramen Noodles the flavoured are well balanced and the noodles are perfect.

Quick, Easy, and Everso Tasty!

4 stars

I bought these a week ago for an easy lunch option and they certainly don't disappoint. So quick and easy to prepare, they're full of the genuine flavour you associate with Maggi. My only grumble is the portions could be a little larger.

brilliant as a curry

5 stars

we have these 2 x a week, i put them into anything from currys, to spagheti and soup, they are so versatile they fit with everything, cheap, tasty, and filling just right

Great

5 stars

I brought this last month me and my kids loved it the taste was great definitely would buy again

Best super noodles ever

5 stars

Delicious flavour. The best thing is how quickly they're ready and how satisfying they are when you're hungry. A naughty-but-nice indulgence.

Great if you're in a hurry

5 stars

First time I've bought these, would absolutely buy them again, great to have on hand for a quick snack. No fuss and one bowl to wash up!

Beefy flavour

4 stars

Have used this stock pot and was surprised at the flavour

Lovely

5 stars

My kids loves these to easy to make and ask for them all the time.

lots of flavour!

5 stars

I buy these every week for a quick dinner. ready in minutes and full of flavour. I'd say they're better than some of the more expensive brands of noodles

