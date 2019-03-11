Deep Heat Muscle Massage Roll-On Lotion 50Ml

Pleasant smell; nice product 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 11th March 2019 I like this deep heat lotion. It smells quite nice (although generally I don't mind the traditional scent), and it does quite a good job at relaxing the muscles. I wasn't too keen on the application method: I didn't really see the point on having a roll on lotion when I then had to massage it in by hand anyway. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good stuff! 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 4th March 2019 Great for my aching muscles... I get lower back & shoulder pain. I couldn't do without this wonderful product! No mess, no fuss & with immediate effect. You can apply as often as you want and need, as it's a natural product. Absolutely brilliant, give it a try.... love the fact it's got a roller ball to reach hard to get to areas. Lasting warmth and soothing. Would recommend. Good size bottle for on the go too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't really do much! 1 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 28th February 2019 I got this for my mum in hope that it would give her some relief from the arthritis in her knee, but she said she didn't feel any benefit at all. I thought at least she'd get some sort of warmth from it, but there wasn't even that, so it was very disappointing. Think she'll stick to her arnica! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great new way to use deep heat 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 28th February 2019 This is a great and innovative way to use deep heat - without having to get it on your hands. It works really well on the muscles and has a great smell too - it doesn't have the typical 'medicine' smell - meaning that it's even more pleasant to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 26th February 2019 This is absolutely amazing! Firstly because is very practical! You don’t get your hands dirty and don’t waste any product. I’m very pleased! Very affordable after all . When applied it only takes a few seconds to work , what else would you ask for ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It really works!!! 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 22nd February 2019 Works much better than the cream or spray. Product as its extremely easy to apply with this brilliant roll-on and doesn't smell like the other brands. I didnt think it would be much good as you don't have to rub like you do with the cream! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels amazing 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 22nd February 2019 I used this on my leg. It took about 5 minutes to feel the benefit. My leg felt warm which was comforting and it felt like it was penetrating the muscle. It helped to take some of the pain away I will continue to use when my leg flared up again as it felt really good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use but not effective as such. 1 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 22nd February 2019 I've using it for about 10 days and I'm not feeling effective as I need . Very easy to apply and it is absorbed with massaging the area. But I don't feel any help with pain. Smells is very settle which is a good positive thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great relief 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 21st February 2019 I’ve been getting pain in my back when I wake up in the morning. I started to apply this, only a small amount is needed and massage into my back and it feels a lot better. The fragrance is not over powering and the roll on application makes it easy to apply and not use too much at once. The warming sensation is comforting and helps to ease the tension in my back. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]