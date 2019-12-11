By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolates 195G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolates 195G
£ 7.00
£3.59/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Assorted Swiss chocolates
  • Experience a unique chocolate journey with this praline collection made from exquisite ingredients and the finest Swiss Lindt chocolate.
  • Each masterpiece is created by the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers with special care and attention.
  • Diamant de Café, Macchiato, Coeur à l'Orange, Carré de Stracciatella, Pointe de Chocolat, Amande Croquante, Caramelita, Dragon Noir
  • Exquisite selection of milk, dark and white Swiss chocolate masterpieces
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower), Almonds, Skim Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Cream, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Coffee, Cocoa Kernels, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Wheat Flour, Orange Peel, Flavourings, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Orange Juice Concentrate, Egg White, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Wheat Gluten, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Annatto, Titanium Dioxide), Dextrose, Wheat Malt, Stabilizer (Sodium Triphosphate), Salt, Wheat Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% min, Milk Solids: 20% min, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 41% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Number of uses

19 pcs

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2430kJ / 583kcal
Fat 38g
- of which saturates22g
Carbohydrate 52g
- of which sugars 48g
Protein 6.4g
Salt 0.15g

47 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!!

5 stars

These chocolates were so tasty! Soft velvet chocolate with nice different variety of flavours. They come in a nice box with one tray of 19 chocolates. Perfect for a gift or just perfect for a night in with a movie !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ohh wowwwww

5 stars

Lindt has always been my favourite individually packed. First time tried selection pack and its awesome. Just 'ummmmmmm' It melts in mouth and i tried mostly all myself amd the6 are alll yummmyyy. Already bought another. Really feels handpicked selection carefully taken in consideration [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A perfect treat to share

5 stars

These luxury swiss chocolates are a great present option or something ideal to bring to someones house as a guest. They are mostly chocolate, coffee, caramel, praline based. No weird flavours which suits me well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well presented, luxurious selection!

5 stars

This box of chocolates is perfect to give as a gift, and equally as good to scoff as a treat if you're that way inclined. There is a good selection of different types of chocolate within the box, ideal to satisfy pretty much all tastes. My only complaint is that the insert that tells you what the chocolates are isn't tailored specifically to the box- it is a "one size fits all" insert used within all the different box sizes available, which resulted in me spending far too long looking for a chocolate which didn't exist! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty Lindt Swiss Luxury selection box! Each chocolate is carefully crafted with melting in the middle flavours to suit even the fussiest palette, absolute delight to share with friends over cup of coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All time family favourite

5 stars

Lindt is our all time family favourite. This brand is our go to "go on treat yourselves" things in the household. Rich, luxurious chocolate is great to have and treat your loved ones with. Plenty to go around too, maybe but just twice hahaha! There will always be something for everyone in this selection box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely chocolates

5 stars

I liked the vast majority of the selection and the ones that were not my favourite, my partner loved. The only negative was that the box did not include all that was shown on the leaflet from the inside that shows all the chocolates that they produce. The picture attached should show this. Overall I enjoyed the box a lot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and classy!!!

5 stars

I got this last month and it is the perfect gift! It's made with a different variety of milk, white and dark chocolate. The flavours include macchiato, orange, almond, hazelnuts, butterscotch and much more.The chocolate is really luxurious and tasty. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

I bought this product a couple of day ago and being a big fan of lindt I was very excited to try these. They were amazing! As soon as you take the lid of the smell is delightful! There are a range of differant flavours and each one is as amazing as the one before ! I would definitley recommend this and wether a sneaky treat for me or a present for someone else I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful product & packaging

4 stars

These are just perfect for a treat or to give as a gift, good array of flavours, good quality chocolate and really nice packaging. They can be a little on the pricey side hence the 4* but I’d definitely recommend them. Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

