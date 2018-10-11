By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 50 Mini Battered Onion Rings 425G

Tesco 50 Mini Battered Onion Rings 425G
£ 1.00
£0.24/100g
Four onion rings
  • Energy368kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Mini onion rings made from diced onion, coated in batter.
  • Mini onion rings, made with chopped onion, coated in batter. Perfect as an accompaniment to any dish any day of the week.
  • Chopped onion coated in a light, crispy batter.
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Onion (53%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ GAS 5 22-24 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22-24 minutes. Turn onion rings half way through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1083kJ / 259kcal368kJ / 88kcal
Fat11.6g3.9g
Saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate32.8g11.2g
Sugars4.7g1.6g
Fibre3.3g1.1g
Protein4.2g1.4g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The best onion rings

5 stars

We bought these for a party they went down perfect these are brilliant tasting onion rings I will definitely buy again

