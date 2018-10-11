Tesco 50 Mini Battered Onion Rings 425G

The best onion rings
We bought these for a party they went down perfect these are brilliant tasting onion rings I will definitely buy again
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 259kcal
Onion (53%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate).
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ GAS 5 22-24 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22-24 minutes. Turn onion rings half way through cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
12 Servings
425g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1083kJ / 259kcal
|368kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|32.8g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
