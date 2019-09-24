By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Mini Churros 220G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.91/100g

Offer

One churro with sugar
  • Energy225kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1405kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Mini doughnuts filled with a chocolate and hazelnut flavoured sauce with cinnamon sugar.
  • Treat yourself with this Spanish street food favourite. Frozen chocolate and hazelnut churros. Cooked from frozen in 12 mins, enjoy with the sugar lightly sprinkled over the top.
  • Crispy doughnuts filled with thick, sweet chocolate and hazelnut sauce
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Hazelnut Paste, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Cinnamon Sugar contains: Sugar, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-12 minutes. Once cooked remove from the oven, place on a serving tray, sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar and leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1405kJ / 335kcal225kJ / 54kcal
Fat13.1g2.1g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate46.5g7.4g
Sugars17.0g2.7g
Fibre3.0g0.5g
Protein6.2g1.0g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely straight from the oven..

5 stars

Unsure why some people have called these stodgy, perhaps they were undercooked? Mine were delicious! Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and no need to dip because the chocolate sauce is inside the churro too, highly recommended!

Disgusting! I've tasted better cardboard. Overall

1 stars

Disgusting! I've tasted better cardboard. Overall not impressed with Tesco party food this year. Cheap products but unfortunately the qualiity s not what it used to be.

Nice but disappointment!

3 stars

Good but as it states 12 you can only imagine my disappointment to only find 11 in the box. Been robbed of a churro!!!

Best Churros

5 stars

Delicous churros. Our favourite dessert!

One word...inedible ,Dont know what they are spose

1 stars

One word...inedible ,Dont know what they are sposed to taste like but they were a stodgy mess.

They wasn't bad for a substitute product.

3 stars

I got them as a substitute product. They was wasn't bad. just found you had to cook them as well instead of just defrosting. ♡

Very yummy ready in 12 mins. Lovely filling with c

5 stars

Very yummy ready in 12 mins. Lovely filling with cinnamon sugar on the top. Had a little side of a certain choc sauce with it. 5 stars!!!

