Tesco 12 Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Mini Churros 220G

Lovely straight from the oven..
Unsure why some people have called these stodgy, perhaps they were undercooked? Mine were delicious! Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and no need to dip because the chocolate sauce is inside the churro too, highly recommended!
Disgusting! I've tasted better cardboard. Overall
Disgusting! I've tasted better cardboard. Overall not impressed with Tesco party food this year. Cheap products but unfortunately the qualiity s not what it used to be.
Nice but disappointment!
Good but as it states 12 you can only imagine my disappointment to only find 11 in the box. Been robbed of a churro!!!
Best Churros
Delicous churros. Our favourite dessert!
One word...inedible ,Dont know what they are spose
One word...inedible ,Dont know what they are sposed to taste like but they were a stodgy mess.
They wasn't bad for a substitute product.
I got them as a substitute product. They was wasn't bad. just found you had to cook them as well instead of just defrosting. ♡
Very yummy ready in 12 mins. Lovely filling with c
Very yummy ready in 12 mins. Lovely filling with cinnamon sugar on the top. Had a little side of a certain choc sauce with it. 5 stars!!!