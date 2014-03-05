Bassetts Vitamin Immune Support 7-11 Orange X30
Offer
Product Description
- Orange flavoured Vitamin C & Zinc food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
- Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
- This tasty soft and chewy supplement is tailored with a balance of nutrients. With Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune defences, these nutrients support the health of seven to eleven years olds helping them be ready to tackle the day.
- Nervous System - Vitamin C helps support the working of the nervous system
- Vitality - Vitamin C helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
- Immune System - Vitamin C & Zinc helps support the immune system
- Wellbeing - Zinc supports normal cognitive function
- With vitamin C & zinc to help the body's natural defence system
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Natural flavours or colours
- Vitamin C helps support the working of the nervous system
- Vitamin C helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
- Vitamin C & Zinc helps support the immune system
- Zinc supports normal cognitive function
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Vitamin C, Gelatine (Bovine), Zinc, Orange Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Colour (Mixed Carotenes)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.
Produce of
Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested daily intake:
- One pastille daily.
- Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Not suitable for children under the age of 7.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 3AP,
- UK.
Return to
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 3AP,
- UK.
Lower age limit
7 Years
Upper age limit
11 Years
Net Contents
30 x Pastilles
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Pastille
|%NRV*
|Vitamin C
|120mg
|150%
|Zinc
|3.0mg
|30%
|*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|The recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals for your family
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNINGS: Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Not suitable for children under the age of 7. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020