Kabuto Noodles Vegetable Laksa 85G

Product Description

  • A deliciously rich gluten-free instant noodle dish with rice noodles, coconut, chilli, peppers and sweetcorn; inspired by the warm coconut Laksa dishes of Malaysia. It's completely vegetarian and bursting with flavour.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • All of our instant noodles are naturally low calorie, low fat and contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are handcrafted by our Samurai Master, Crispin in his family kitchen and each pot is brimming with real and natural ingredients.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Say sayonara to sandwiches, and light up your lunch with Kabuto Noodles. We believe that quick and convenient meals don't have to be flavourless, so we've created restaurant flavours that are ready to eat in only 4 minutes. As we like to say, “Fortune Flavours the Brave”.
  • Kabuto Noodles are rewarding noodles for rewarding lifestyles. We're as at home on your office desk, on a camping trip or halfway up a mountain. Kabuto Noodles mean less time cooking and more time to do the stuff you really want to do. Our noodles are quick to make and long to savour!
  • “A whole army may be robbed of its spirit if it is robbed of its noodles.”
  • Have you tried our other flavours? Why not try… Miso Ramen. Suitable for vegetarians, it's bursting with real vegetables and full of flavour.
  • Fancy a chat? We'd love to hear if you have any feedback or if there's something not quite right about your noodles. For more information visit kabutonoodles.com.
  • Kabuto Noodles are delicious Asian inspired instant noodles made with real and natural ingredients.
  • Absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  • A quick, filling and tasty meal, ready to eat in just 4 minutes. Just add boiling water and stir. And no washing up.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Gluten-free.
  • 250 calories.
  • 410g when rehydrated
  • 250 calories
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Noodles (64%) (Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch), Coconut Milk (7%), Lactose (Milk), Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Dried Milk, Red Pepper (1.4%), Sweetcorn (1.4%), Salt, Dried Kaffir, Lime Leaf (0.8%), Natural Flavouring, Garlic, Ginger, Spinach, Chilli, Turmeric, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1) Remove lid and fill to fill line inside the pot with boiling water, replace lid loosely and wait 3-4 minutes (opportunity to meditate or practise your karate).
  • Step 2) Stir well, leave for 1 minute, then enjoy noodles and soup straight from the pot or poured into a bowl (if no bowl available, try upside down helmet).
  • Remember to stir well Samurai, for true goodness lies beneath.
  • Beware Samurai, for your noodles will be hot. Make sure you eat them before they get cold and do not reheat. Failure to follow instructions will bring great shame to yourself and your family.

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As consumed) Per 100g(As consumed) Per Pot
Energy (kJ)256 kJ1050 kJ
Energy (kcal)61 kcal250 kcal
Fat 1.0g4.1g
(of which saturates)0.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate 12.0g49.2g
(of which sugars)2.6g10.7g
Fibre 0.3g1.2g
Protein 1.2g4.9g
Salt 0.3g1.2g

35 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Disgusting

1 stars

After loving the vegetable katsu flavour i decided to try this one...big mistake. Right from the second I opened the pot I was gagging, definitely flavourful but not in a good way unless swallowing a mouldy foot is your idea of tasty.....

Good quality and filling meal

5 stars

This was the best noodle meal I have ever eaten , it was delicious.I liked especially how it comes in a soup aswell .I highly recommend this product . Also it is vegetarian.

Quick and delicious

5 stars

Great alternative to pot noodle and but just as quick and easy. Love kabuto for a quick lunch option

You would never say was a pot snack!

5 stars

A high quality tasty snack, you would never say this is instant noodles, it puts the others to shame. My new go to snack choice, Andy it’s vegetarian! Really convenient to have in the house.

Very nice, a tasty and nutritious snack!

5 stars

Very nice, a tasty and nutritious snack!

Mouth wateringly good! Super flavoursome

5 stars

Mouth wateringly good! Super flavoursome

Taste is very good and healthy too

5 stars

Taste is very good and healthy too

If you need a quick meal then those noodles are bo

5 stars

If you need a quick meal then those noodles are both tasty and easy to prepare. Would recommend to everyone

The best noodle pot on the shelf

5 stars

A great tasting noodle pot, packed full of flavour. I really appreciate a good vegetarian option and this one certainly stands out.

Lovely

5 stars

Really nice, bought this to have for an easy lunch at work and kept me full until dinner.

