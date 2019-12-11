Kabuto Noodles Vegetable Laksa 85G

Disgusting
After loving the vegetable katsu flavour i decided to try this one...big mistake. Right from the second I opened the pot I was gagging, definitely flavourful but not in a good way unless swallowing a mouldy foot is your idea of tasty.....
Good quality and filling meal
This was the best noodle meal I have ever eaten , it was delicious.I liked especially how it comes in a soup aswell .I highly recommend this product . Also it is vegetarian.
Quick and delicious
Great alternative to pot noodle and but just as quick and easy. Love kabuto for a quick lunch option
You would never say was a pot snack!
A high quality tasty snack, you would never say this is instant noodles, it puts the others to shame. My new go to snack choice, Andy it’s vegetarian! Really convenient to have in the house.
Very nice, a tasty and nutritious snack!
Mouth wateringly good! Super flavoursome
Taste is very good and healthy too
If you need a quick meal then those noodles are both tasty and easy to prepare. Would recommend to everyone
The best noodle pot on the shelf
A great tasting noodle pot, packed full of flavour. I really appreciate a good vegetarian option and this one certainly stands out.
Lovely
Really nice, bought this to have for an easy lunch at work and kept me full until dinner.