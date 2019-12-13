By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince J.K Rowling

5(25)Write a review
  • Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter magic!
  • When Dumbledore arrives at Privet Drive one summer night to collect Harry Potter, his wand hand is blackened and shrivelled, but he does not reveal why. Secrets and suspicion are spreading through the wizarding world, and Hogwarts itself is not safe. Harry is convinced that Malfoy bears the Dark Mark: there is a Death Eater amongst them. Harry will need powerful magic and true friends as he explores Voldemort's darkest secrets, and Dumbledore prepares him to face his destiny.
  • These new editions of the classic and internationally bestselling, multi-award-winning series feature instantly pick-up-able new jackets by Jonny Duddle, with huge child appeal, to bring Harry Potter to the next generation of readers. It's time to PASS THE MAGIC ON ...

25 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great book at a good price

5 stars

I am buying all 7 Harry Potter books for my grandson, so being able to get them at such a good price has helped me to afford it.

great

5 stars

bought for my kid,as she is in Harry Potter books. Great book

Great read brilliant story

5 stars

I bought this for my son for Christmas he loved it we bought the full set and had 1 happy boy

Excellent purchase

5 stars

Love Harry Potter books. Collecting the 20th anniversary special editions. Great price.

Amazing

4 stars

I haven't read the book yet but I can say I'm very happy with service from Tesco. Not only are they amazing value they come well packaged so the books I ordered where in excellent condition.

Harry Potter and the half blood prince

5 stars

I bought this for my son who is steadily working his way through the series of books. It arrived very quickly and my son was really happy he had the next book ready for bedtime.

Harry potter books

5 stars

Great value for these fantastic books. Really loving the books deals Tesco have going on. Keep them coming!

Fantastic read

5 stars

My 9 year old daughter loves it and can't put it down

Great features

5 stars

I bought this book for my son as loves Harry Potter.

great edition for my 11 year old

5 stars

I bought this series as we had purchased one of them and my son loved it like the films. As he has to have reading material for school we bought this book and the whole series from tesco direct so he has all his books sorted for this term. great price bundle and such a great read. I might even suggest the first one of the series at my local book club. we can all be kids again.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

