Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix J.K Rowling

  • Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter magic!
  • Dark times have come to Hogwarts. After the Dementors' attack on his cousin Dudley, Harry Potter knows that Voldemort will stop at nothing to find him. There are many who deny the Dark Lord's return, but Harry is not alone: a secret order gathers at Grimmauld Place to fight against the Dark forces. Harry must allow Professor Snape to teach him how to protect himself from Voldemort's savage assaults on his mind. But they are growing stronger by the day and Harry is running out of time.
  • These new editions of the classic and internationally bestselling, multi-award-winning series feature instantly pick-up-able new jackets by Jonny Duddle, with huge child appeal, to bring Harry Potter to the next generation of readers. It's time to PASS THE MAGIC ON ...

Son loved it

5 stars

Bought for my son who loves reading the Harry Potter novels. He enjoyed it

Just what was wanted

5 stars

Bought this as part of the whole set for my grandson's birthday. Delivered promptly and well packaged for collection at my local store.

Xmas present

5 stars

Bargain Xmas present for my cousin. I loved these books and hopefully she will too

Excellent read for any age.

4 stars

Early Christmas present so looking forward to seeing my daughters reaction.

All of the Harry Potter books

5 stars

I bought the set of Harry Potter books for my daughter's 13th birthday last month as she's a big fan. We are very pleased with our purchase

Great Tesco Bargain!

5 stars

Happy that I purchased when it did, got a great deal on all 7 books.

Great 'youngster style' pictures on front.

4 stars

I bought this, and all the other HP books recently, and was pleased with he speed they arrived and the sturdiness of the packaging. My granddaughter was really pleased with them.

very pleased with this product.

5 stars

Bought this as a birthday present for my son he was very pleased with it

Great book !

5 stars

Most successful book series of all time, and for good reason.

Great book

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas present for a new Potter fan. Unsurprisingly a very well received gift.

