Dr Beckmann Carpet Cleaner Brush 650Ml

Good efficient product.
Cleans up spills, accidents and muddy paw marks.
Excellent!
This was recommended by a friend as I have a fairly old plain green carpet in the diningroom which has acquired some stains over the years which I have never been able to remove satisfactorily no matter how hard I tried, but - miracle of miracles - this shifted them completely except for one really bad one, although even it has disappeared to the extent where it isn't all that noticeable now. Excellent value for money too because the bottle looks as though it should last me for quite a while.
Must have household product
Used this product on carpet infront of furniture where your feet lay , and between doors brilliant. Other rooms where children have spilled stuff ie tea stains make up etc, best stain remover we've used .
Buy it now, don't even think about it.
Amazing product, we had new carpets fitted and this carpet cleaner is a Godsend, gets rid of new stains instantly.
Will be buying again
Great for little mishaps from your fur babies does what it says And removed stain would highly recommend it
would not be without this carpet cleaner.
it is very good quality andy so handy for cleaningup small spillages,would highley reccomend it
Just wow! This product is just amazing. It managed to clean off a stain on my carpet that if I'm honest has been there quite a while. 10/10
This product is PERFECT!!!
Amazing stain remover! I have a mini heart attack every time I spill something on my new and very light carpet. I am very clumsy and have split all sorts of things on it, from tomato pasta sauce, to dark pink blush and I have never had to use the product twice on a spot. It comes out almost instantly with a strong scrub. I am going to plaster this product to my hip from now on. Extremely happy with the results!
does the job- funny smell afterwards
does the job and cleans the area really well. reason for 3 stars is because it left a horrible smell afterwards that lingered for a while. it may have been a bad batch or i have a sensitive nose. although i will buy again because it cleaned the stains really well and il just open windows if the smell is there again. again could have been a bad batch.
Amazing!
OMG - huge dried in blood stain - gone!