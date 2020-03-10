Dr Beckmann Carpet Cleaner Brush 650Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(15)Write a review
Product Description

  • Carpet Stain Remover
  • An A.I.S.E voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • If it spills, it can stain! With its powerful oxy formula and built-in brush, Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover effectively removes heavy soil and unsightly spills such as red wine, coffee, fruit juice, grease and other common household stains from carpets and upholstery. The cleaning brush gets deep into the stain, whilst the special oxy-powered formula also eliminates odour.
  • Eliminates tough stains & odours
  • Includes dried-in stains
  • Neutralises pet odours
  • Ideal for home & car
  • Oxy-power formula
  • Pack size: 650ML

Information

Ingredients

Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Storage

Store bottle in an upright position.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Before first use, unscrew the brush head, pierce a small hole in the seal about 2mm in diameter (Do not remove seal to prevent over saturation). Screw the brush head on again, taking care not to over tighten.
  • Remove loose dirt and blot up any spills. Shake bottle and gently squeeze to moisten brush. Apply by holding the bottle so the brush is flat against the stain, then work the formula lightly into the stain. Do not soak the stain; let the foam do the work.
  • Leave for 3 minutes, then remove all residue with a damp, white cloth. Repeat if necessary.
  • Rinse the brush cap after every use.
  • Important Information
  • Always test for colourfastness/fibre compatibility prior to use by applying a small amount of the product to an inconspicuous area of the carpet/upholstery or off-cut, if available, and then leave for 30 minutes. Remove all residues of the product using a damp white cloth and allow the test area to dry completely. If the test area remains unchanged (e.g. no change in colour or evidence of colour bleed), then proceed with stain removal.
  • Always follow care label instructions for carpet or upholstery. Do not over saturate stained area as this could lead to fibre damage. Do not use on leather, suede, silk, velvet or any fabric which can be damaged by water alone. Certain stains can cause permanent discolouration which cannot be treated.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • ACDOCO,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.

Return to

  • For expert advice write to:
  • Helen Why at Customer Service Dept.,
  • ACDOCO,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.
  • Tel: 0161 359 4130
  • E-mail: helen@acdoco.com
  • www.dr-beckmann.co.uk

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of reach of children.

Good efficient product.

4 stars

Cleans up spills, accidents and muddy paw marks.

Excellent!

5 stars

This was recommended by a friend as I have a fairly old plain green carpet in the diningroom which has acquired some stains over the years which I have never been able to remove satisfactorily no matter how hard I tried, but - miracle of miracles - this shifted them completely except for one really bad one, although even it has disappeared to the extent where it isn't all that noticeable now. Excellent value for money too because the bottle looks as though it should last me for quite a while.

Must have household product

5 stars

Used this product on carpet infront of furniture where your feet lay , and between doors brilliant. Other rooms where children have spilled stuff ie tea stains make up etc, best stain remover we've used .

Buy it now, don't even think about it.

5 stars

Amazing product, we had new carpets fitted and this carpet cleaner is a Godsend, gets rid of new stains instantly.

Will be buying again

5 stars

Great for little mishaps from your fur babies does what it says And removed stain would highly recommend it

would not be without this carpet cleaner.

5 stars

it is very good quality andy so handy for cleaningup small spillages,would highley reccomend it

Just wow! This product is just amazing. It managed

5 stars

Just wow! This product is just amazing. It managed to clean off a stain on my carpet that if I'm honest has been there quite a while. 10/10

This product is PERFECT!!!

5 stars

Amazing stain remover! I have a mini heart attack every time I spill something on my new and very light carpet. I am very clumsy and have split all sorts of things on it, from tomato pasta sauce, to dark pink blush and I have never had to use the product twice on a spot. It comes out almost instantly with a strong scrub. I am going to plaster this product to my hip from now on. Extremely happy with the results!

does the job- funny smell afterwards

3 stars

does the job and cleans the area really well. reason for 3 stars is because it left a horrible smell afterwards that lingered for a while. it may have been a bad batch or i have a sensitive nose. although i will buy again because it cleaned the stains really well and il just open windows if the smell is there again. again could have been a bad batch.

Amazing!

5 stars

OMG - huge dried in blood stain - gone!

