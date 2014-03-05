Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3
- Orange & Lemon flavoured Omega-3 Flaxseed & multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
- Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
- This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a blend of nutrients and Omega-3. To support daily health, it contains nutrients to aid the health of teenagers, including Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 which helps to release the energy food and Vitamin B5 for mental performance.
- Vitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) & Vitamin B6 & 12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food
- Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle function
- Eyes- Vitamin A helps support healthy vision
- Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth
- Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system
- Nervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamin B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous system
- Mental Performance & Wellbeing - Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological function
- Flaxseed Oil - A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acids
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With vitamin B5 to support mental performance
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Natural flavours or colours
- No added sugar
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Flaxseed Oil (Source of Omega-3), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Orange Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Lemon Flavouring, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.
Produce of
Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested daily intake:
- One pastille daily.
- Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Not suitable for children under the age of 12.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 3AP,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Upper age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
30 x Pastille
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Pastille
|%NRV*
|Vitamin A
|800µg RE
|100%
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.4mg
|100%
|Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5)
|6mg
|100%
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg
|100%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|100%
|Vitamin C
|80mg
|100%
|Vitamin D
|5µg
|100%
|Vitamin E
|12mg α-TE
|100%
|Flaxseed oil
|380mg
|N/A
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|171mg
|N/A
|*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|The recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals for your family
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNINGS: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Not suitable for children under the age of 12. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
