Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Evening Primrose Oil

Orange & Passion Fruit flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners. Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk

With vitamin B6 to support hormonal activity One a day 30 soft & chewies No added sugar food supplement This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a blend of nutrients and Evening Primrose Oil. To support daily health, it contains nutrients to aid the health of teenagers, including Zinc for healthy hair and nails and Vitamin B6 to support the balance of hormonal activity. Hormone Balance - Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity Skin - Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle function Hair & Nails - Zinc helps support healthy hair & nails Wellbeing - Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological function Immune System - Vitamin A, Vitamin C & Vitamin D help support the immune system Nervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous system Eyes - Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy vision Teeth - Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy teeth & gums & Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Vitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food. Vitamin C increases Iron absorption

No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars Natural flavours or colours

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Evening Primrose Oil, Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Malic Acid), Zinc, Vitamin E, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Passion Fruit Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Soft & Chewies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

upper-age-limit

18 Years