We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Evening Primrose Oil
image 1 of Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Evening Primrose Oilimage 2 of Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Evening Primrose Oil

Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Evening Primrose Oil

3.7(3)
Write a review

£6.60

£0.22/each

Orange & Passion Fruit flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
With vitamin B6 to support hormonal activityOne a day 30 soft & chewiesNo added sugar food supplementThis tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a blend of nutrients and Evening Primrose Oil. To support daily health, it contains nutrients to aid the health of teenagers, including Zinc for healthy hair and nails and Vitamin B6 to support the balance of hormonal activity.Hormone Balance - Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activitySkin - Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle functionHair & Nails - Zinc helps support healthy hair & nailsWellbeing - Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological functionImmune System - Vitamin A, Vitamin C & Vitamin D help support the immune systemNervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous systemEyes - Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy visionTeeth - Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy teeth & gums & Vitamin D helps support healthy teethVitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food.Vitamin C increases Iron absorption
No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugarsNatural flavours or colours
Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activityVitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle functionZinc helps support healthy hair & nailsVitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological functionVitamin A, Vitamin C & Vitamin D help support the immune systemRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous systemVitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy visionVitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy teeth & gums & Vitamin D helps support healthy teethRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from foodVitamin C increases Iron absorption
No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Evening Primrose Oil, Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Malic Acid), Zinc, Vitamin E, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Passion Fruit Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Soft & Chewies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

upper-age-limit

18 Years

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here