Bassetts 12-18 Multi Vitamin Plus Evening Primrose Oil

Orange & Passion Fruit flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
With vitamin B6 to support hormonal activityOne a day 30 soft & chewiesNo added sugar food supplementThis tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a blend of nutrients and Evening Primrose Oil. To support daily health, it contains nutrients to aid the health of teenagers, including Zinc for healthy hair and nails and Vitamin B6 to support the balance of hormonal activity.Hormone Balance - Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activitySkin - Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle functionHair & Nails - Zinc helps support healthy hair & nailsWellbeing - Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological functionImmune System - Vitamin A, Vitamin C & Vitamin D help support the immune systemNervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous systemEyes - Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Zinc help support healthy visionTeeth - Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy teeth & gums & Vitamin D helps support healthy teethVitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food.Vitamin C increases Iron absorption
No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugarsNatural flavours or colours
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Evening Primrose Oil, Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Malic Acid), Zinc, Vitamin E, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Passion Fruit Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
Contains: Soya
Produce of
Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Net Contents
30 x Soft & Chewies
Preparation and Usage
Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Additives
Contains Sweeteners
Lower age limit
12 Years
upper-age-limit
18 Years