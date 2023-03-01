We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3
image 1 of Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3image 2 of Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3

Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3

5(1)
Write a review

£6.00

£0.20/each

Blackcurrant & Apple flavoured Omega-3 Flaxseed & multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients and Omega-3. For a smart start to the day, it contains nutrients to support the health of three to six years olds, including Vitamin B6 to support normal psychological function and Vitamin B5 for mental performance.Eyes - Vitamin E helps support healthy visionSkin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle functionFlaxseed Oil - A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acidsNervous System - Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous systemTeeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teethImmune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune systemVitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from foodMental Performance & Wellbeing - Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
One a DayWith vitamin B5 to support mental performanceNatural flavours or coloursNo added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
Vitamin E helps support healthy visionVitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle functionA source of essential Omega-3 fatty acidsVitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous systemVitamin D helps support healthy teethVitamin C helps support the immune systemVitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from foodPantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function
No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Flaxseed Oil (Source of Omega-3), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Apple Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Strawberry Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Blackcurrant Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake:One pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

6 Years

View all Kids Vitamins

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here