Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3

Blackcurrant & Apple flavoured Omega-3 Flaxseed & multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners. Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk

This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients and Omega-3. For a smart start to the day, it contains nutrients to support the health of three to six years olds, including Vitamin B6 to support normal psychological function and Vitamin B5 for mental performance. Eyes - Vitamin E helps support healthy vision Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function Flaxseed Oil - A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acids Nervous System - Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system Vitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food Mental Performance & Wellbeing - Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

One a Day With vitamin B5 to support mental performance Natural flavours or colours No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars

Vitamin E helps support healthy vision Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acids Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Vitamin C helps support the immune system Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function

No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Flaxseed Oil (Source of Omega-3), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Apple Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Strawberry Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Blackcurrant Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: One pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

6 Years