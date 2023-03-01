Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3

Blackcurrant & Apple flavoured Omega-3 Flaxseed & multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients and Omega-3. For a smart start to the day, it contains nutrients to support the health of three to six years olds, including Vitamin B6 to support normal psychological function and Vitamin B5 for mental performance.Eyes - Vitamin E helps support healthy visionSkin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle functionFlaxseed Oil - A source of essential Omega-3 fatty acidsNervous System - Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous systemTeeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teethImmune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune systemVitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from foodMental Performance & Wellbeing - Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) helps support normal mental performance & Vitamin B6 supports normal psychological function
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
One a DayWith vitamin B5 to support mental performanceNatural flavours or coloursNo added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Flaxseed Oil (Source of Omega-3), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Apple Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Strawberry Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Blackcurrant Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Vitamin A, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
Contains: Soya
Produce of
Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Net Contents
30 x Pastilles
Preparation and Usage
Suggested daily intake:One pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Additives
Contains Sweeteners
Lower age limit
3 Years
upper-age-limit
6 Years