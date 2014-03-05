By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bassetts Adult Multi Vitamin Raspberry & Pomegranate

5(13)Write a review
Bassetts Adult Multi Vitamin Raspberry & Pomegranate
£ 5.00
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Raspberry & Pomegranate flavour multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
  • Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
  • This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. For everyday health, it contains nutrients to support the health of adults, including Vitamin C to support the immune system, and Vitamin B6 to release energy from food and to support the balance of hormonal activity.
  • After all, delicious vitamins needn't be just for kids.
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Acid (Malic Acid), Raspberry Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Pomegranate Flavouring, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.
  • Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Not suitable for children under the age of 12.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pastille%NRV*
Vitamin A 800µg RE100%
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.4mg100%
Vitamin B6 1.4mg100%
Vitamin B12 2.5µg100%
Vitamin C 80mg100%
Vitamin D 5µg100%
Vitamin E 12mg α-TE100%
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
The recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals for your family--

Safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Are they really vitamins they taste too good!!!

5 stars

I have not been good at taking vitamins in the past but as given a sample to try and now add them to my monthly shopping. Easy to remember to take and taste great too.

They taste delicious!

5 stars

So i have beeb guilty at not buying or remembering to take vitamins, I have been using these for over a week now and i love them. They taste delicious and i never forget to take one in the morning. I feel so much better for it. I would defiantly recommend giving them a go!

I love the flavour of these. I often forget to tak

5 stars

I love the flavour of these. I often forget to take Vitamins as I'm so busy trying to remember the kid's taking thiers!! But now I take them with my children and it's really tasty and a great start to the day. Really recommend them. I also don't like taking pills so this is just like having a sweet with added benefit! Plus they're sugar free!

Seriously yummy ! Definitely buying more

5 stars

Im just about to finish my first box. These are seriously yummy and I'll definitely be getting more!

Fab and fruity taste but with no added sugar!

5 stars

Congratulations Bassett's on delivering a fantastic product! These juicy, fruity little pastilles are so delicious, it's really hard to believe that they have no added sugar! I sometimes have trouble swallowing big tablets, so the fact that these are chewy and so tasty is a win:win for me! Thoroughly recommended.

An easy way to take vitamins

5 stars

Great tasting vitamins that are easy to remember to take each day. My daughter takes the younger range vitamins and loves them. Taking vitamins shouldn't be a chore for adults or children, Bassetts have certainly made staying healthier easier!

Great

5 stars

These taste great and make taking a multivitamin easy to remember, they support my diet well as feel sometimes it’s lacking.

Yummy gummy vitamins for grown ups

5 stars

Fun product for adults who don't like taking ordinary vitamins and don't like to swallow pesky tablet. These are great tasting and feel more like a little treat than a food supplement. They taste yummy and fruity with no chemical aftertaste. No added sugar either unlike a lot of other vitamin brands.

Like a kid in. Sweet shop

5 stars

Feel like a kid again!! These taste great and a really reasonably priced!!

Love these

5 stars

Lovely little gummy vitamins, brings back my childhood. I am so happy Bassett's made these for adults and now we can have a guilt free vitamin with all the things we need. Added vitamin D and it has no sugar.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

