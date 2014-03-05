Bassetts Adult Multi Vitamin Raspberry & Pomegranate

Are they really vitamins they taste too good!!!
I have not been good at taking vitamins in the past but as given a sample to try and now add them to my monthly shopping. Easy to remember to take and taste great too.
They taste delicious!
So i have beeb guilty at not buying or remembering to take vitamins, I have been using these for over a week now and i love them. They taste delicious and i never forget to take one in the morning. I feel so much better for it. I would defiantly recommend giving them a go!
I love the flavour of these. I often forget to take Vitamins as I'm so busy trying to remember the kid's taking thiers!! But now I take them with my children and it's really tasty and a great start to the day. Really recommend them. I also don't like taking pills so this is just like having a sweet with added benefit! Plus they're sugar free!
Seriously yummy ! Definitely buying more
Im just about to finish my first box. These are seriously yummy and I'll definitely be getting more!
Fab and fruity taste but with no added sugar!
Congratulations Bassett's on delivering a fantastic product! These juicy, fruity little pastilles are so delicious, it's really hard to believe that they have no added sugar! I sometimes have trouble swallowing big tablets, so the fact that these are chewy and so tasty is a win:win for me! Thoroughly recommended.
An easy way to take vitamins
Great tasting vitamins that are easy to remember to take each day. My daughter takes the younger range vitamins and loves them. Taking vitamins shouldn't be a chore for adults or children, Bassetts have certainly made staying healthier easier!
Great
These taste great and make taking a multivitamin easy to remember, they support my diet well as feel sometimes it’s lacking.
Yummy gummy vitamins for grown ups
Fun product for adults who don't like taking ordinary vitamins and don't like to swallow pesky tablet. These are great tasting and feel more like a little treat than a food supplement. They taste yummy and fruity with no chemical aftertaste. No added sugar either unlike a lot of other vitamin brands.
Like a kid in. Sweet shop
Feel like a kid again!! These taste great and a really reasonably priced!!
Love these
Lovely little gummy vitamins, brings back my childhood. I am so happy Bassett's made these for adults and now we can have a guilt free vitamin with all the things we need. Added vitamin D and it has no sugar.