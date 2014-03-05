By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bassetts 7-11 Multi Vitamin Raspberry

Write a review
Bassetts 7-11 Multi Vitamin Raspberry
Product Description

  • Raspberry flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
  • Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
  • This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. It contains nutrients to support the health of eager and adventurous seven to eleven year olds helping them explore and get stuck into life, including Vitamin B2, B6 and B12 which help to release energy from food.
  • Eyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy vision
  • Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function
  • Nervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous system
  • Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth
  • Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system
  • Vitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food
  • With vitamins B2, B6 & B12 to help release energy
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Natural flavours or colours
Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Raspberry Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25ºC.

Produce of

Made with care in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested daily intake:
  • One pastille daily.
  • Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Not suitable for children under the age of 7.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
  • Crediton,
  • Devon,
  • EX17 3AP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
  • Crediton,
  • Devon,
  • EX17 3AP,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pastille%NRV*
Vitamin A400µg RE50%
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.4mg100%
Vitamin B61.4mg100%
Vitamin B122.5µg100%
Vitamin C80mg100%
Vitamin D5µg100%
Vitamin E12mg α-TE100%
*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value--
The recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals for your family--

Safety information

WARNINGS: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol and Sorbitol which are polyols - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Not suitable for children under the age of 7. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Our Girl love them!

5 stars

Thumbs up from the children x

kids love them.

5 stars

My kids absolutely love these they actually ask for them every morning.

Incredible, no sugar, great taste. My child can't

5 stars

Incredible, no sugar, great taste. My child can't wait to take his next does. A great way to get him ready for winter.

Amazing vitamins

5 stars

Tasty and helps support children’s diet

This ones a keeper

5 stars

Tried these to give my daughters a boost heading into the autumn/winter months. They love them but always want more than one, and they are sugar free bonus.

Kids love it

5 stars

It has raspberry flavor and kids loves it, because it is like a chewy sweet. It has added vitamin D and has no sugar, so it is perfect for kids.

Ideal for kids fussy about tablets and textures

5 stars

I love that Bassets do a vitamin range targeted specifically to age ranges. Vitamins in tablet form can be difficult for kids in particular to swallow and my 11 year old still struggled with small tablets! Other chewable vitamins create a chalky texture that a lot of people don’t enjoy; bassetts take all this away by making a really pleasant chewy fruity supplement. These particularly are balance for increasing energy levels which are ideal for kids at back to school time - going into the Winter Months!

Fruity chewy goodness

5 stars

My daughter loves these as they are chewy (she hates the powdery type!) and taste really fruity. I like knowing she's got a vitamin boost without sugar.

Delicious, sugar free Vitamins

5 stars

My 7 year old takes his vitamin every morning, and ensures the rest of the family takes theirs too! It seems the Raspberry multi vitamins from Bassetts have a certain appeal, and my Son loves them. Peace of mind for me, knowing that he is getting all the vitamins he needs. Vitamin D for healthy muscles and bones, B Vitamins for vitality. Taking one fruity, chewy vitamin per day seems to be very beneficial - and knowing they have no added sugar is also a bonus. A huge thumbs up in our household. Would recommend to other Parents.

