Bassetts 7-11 Multi Vitamin Raspberry

Our Girl love them!
Thumbs up from the children x
kids love them.
My kids absolutely love these they actually ask for them every morning.
Incredible, no sugar, great taste. My child can't wait to take his next does. A great way to get him ready for winter.
Amazing vitamins
Tasty and helps support children’s diet
This ones a keeper
Tried these to give my daughters a boost heading into the autumn/winter months. They love them but always want more than one, and they are sugar free bonus.
Kids love it
It has raspberry flavor and kids loves it, because it is like a chewy sweet. It has added vitamin D and has no sugar, so it is perfect for kids.
Ideal for kids fussy about tablets and textures
I love that Bassets do a vitamin range targeted specifically to age ranges. Vitamins in tablet form can be difficult for kids in particular to swallow and my 11 year old still struggled with small tablets! Other chewable vitamins create a chalky texture that a lot of people don’t enjoy; bassetts take all this away by making a really pleasant chewy fruity supplement. These particularly are balance for increasing energy levels which are ideal for kids at back to school time - going into the Winter Months!
Fruity chewy goodness
My daughter loves these as they are chewy (she hates the powdery type!) and taste really fruity. I like knowing she's got a vitamin boost without sugar.
Delicious, sugar free Vitamins
My 7 year old takes his vitamin every morning, and ensures the rest of the family takes theirs too! It seems the Raspberry multi vitamins from Bassetts have a certain appeal, and my Son loves them. Peace of mind for me, knowing that he is getting all the vitamins he needs. Vitamin D for healthy muscles and bones, B Vitamins for vitality. Taking one fruity, chewy vitamin per day seems to be very beneficial - and knowing they have no added sugar is also a bonus. A huge thumbs up in our household. Would recommend to other Parents.