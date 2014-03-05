Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Strawberry

Great taste and value for money
I have been using these vitamins for a couple of months now and my 3 year old daughter loves them. She asks me for her vitamins every morning after breakfast. She loves the taste and says ‘It’s yummy’
Love them!
My son have been having these now for over a week and he loves them! He reminds me every single morning, he loves the strawberry taste! They fit perfectly into our morning routine, it gives me peace of mind, i also love the fact theres no added sugar! Would recommend.
Only vitamin my little boy will eat
These are so easy for little ones to eat they are squishy and taste of fruit they also have no sugar added to them like other brands. This is the only vitamin I can get my little boy to eat
These are by far the best vitamins my children hav
These are by far the best vitamins my children have taken. They taste great and they think they are having a treat after breakfast! I love the fact that they say 'it tastes yummy and it's good for us isn't it Mummy'. They never need reminding which is perfect for a busy Mummy!
Great bribery tool - my boys love these!
Both my boys love these. Great bribery tool ;) They smell amazing too.
Great addition to daughters diet
My children love taking theirs daily. The no added sugar is a huge bonus.
My daughter loves them
Excellent product..My daughter loves taking these as they taste of strawberries her favorite fruit. Only trouble is she wants more than one a day. They give me a great peace of mind that she gets a decent amount of vitamins even when here diet isn't perfect at times. Another bonus is that they don't have any added sugars unlike a lot of other vitamin brands.
Such a wonderful fruity flavour!
No more battles trying to get my daughter to take vitamins! She loves these!
Tasty vitamin
My daughter loves these so much, she does not want any other vitamin now. It was always hard to give her the other brand, but now we have no problem. This chewy vitamin is like gummy bears, taste like strawberries. It is yummy and she always ask for more.
Amazing, taste great and my kids love them
We are on our second box of these now. My son loves them. We have taught him that they are healthy vitamins and he takes them every day with no problems, he even reminds us if we forget. He says they taste yummy. I’ve never had it so easy, getting him to take these is a doddle. Definitely worth a try if you want your kids to take vitamins. They are great all round :)