Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Strawberry

5(13)Write a review
Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Strawberry
£ 3.70
£0.12/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
  • Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
  • This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients.
  • For a bright start to the day, it contains nutrients to support the health of three to six year olds, including Vitamin A for healthy vision and skin and Vitamin D for healthy bones and muscle function.
  • With vitamin A for vision & skin & vitamin D for bones
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Natural flavours and colours
  • Vitamin A helps support healthy vision
  • Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function
  • Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system
  • Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth
  • Vitamin C helps support the immune system
  • Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Strawberry Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanin), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested daily intake:
  • One pastille daily.
  • Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

  • Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd,
  • Crediton,
  • Devon,
  • EX17 3AP,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Upper age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pastille%NRV*
Vitamin A400µg RE50%
Vitamin B61.4mg100%
Vitamin C80mg100%
Vitamin D5µg100%
Vitamin E12mg α-TE100%
*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value--
The recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals for your family--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS: Do not take Vitamin A supplements if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant in the near future, except on the advice of a doctor. Contains Maltitol which is a polyol - excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Not suitable for children under the age of 3. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.

13 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste and value for money

5 stars

I have been using these vitamins for a couple of months now and my 3 year old daughter loves them. She asks me for her vitamins every morning after breakfast. She loves the taste and says ‘It’s yummy’

Love them!

5 stars

My son have been having these now for over a week and he loves them! He reminds me every single morning, he loves the strawberry taste! They fit perfectly into our morning routine, it gives me peace of mind, i also love the fact theres no added sugar! Would recommend.

Only vitamin my little boy will eat

5 stars

These are so easy for little ones to eat they are squishy and taste of fruit they also have no sugar added to them like other brands. This is the only vitamin I can get my little boy to eat

These are by far the best vitamins my children hav

5 stars

These are by far the best vitamins my children have taken. They taste great and they think they are having a treat after breakfast! I love the fact that they say 'it tastes yummy and it's good for us isn't it Mummy'. They never need reminding which is perfect for a busy Mummy!

Great bribery tool - my boys love these!

5 stars

Both my boys love these. Great bribery tool ;) They smell amazing too.

Great addition to daughters diet

5 stars

My children love taking theirs daily. The no added sugar is a huge bonus.

My daughter loves them

5 stars

Excellent product..My daughter loves taking these as they taste of strawberries her favorite fruit. Only trouble is she wants more than one a day. They give me a great peace of mind that she gets a decent amount of vitamins even when here diet isn't perfect at times. Another bonus is that they don't have any added sugars unlike a lot of other vitamin brands.

Such a wonderful fruity flavour!

5 stars

No more battles trying to get my daughter to take vitamins! She loves these!

Tasty vitamin

5 stars

My daughter loves these so much, she does not want any other vitamin now. It was always hard to give her the other brand, but now we have no problem. This chewy vitamin is like gummy bears, taste like strawberries. It is yummy and she always ask for more.

Amazing, taste great and my kids love them

5 stars

We are on our second box of these now. My son loves them. We have taught him that they are healthy vitamins and he takes them every day with no problems, he even reminds us if we forget. He says they taste yummy. I’ve never had it so easy, getting him to take these is a doddle. Definitely worth a try if you want your kids to take vitamins. They are great all round :)

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

