Listerine Advanced Defence Whitening Mouthwash 500Ml

Product Description
- Advanced White Clean Mint Mouthwash
- Used twice daily, Listerine® Advanced White is proven to lift and prevent tough stains so you can have whiter teeth in just 2 weeks. Listerine® advanced white has a unique multi action formula:
- Powerful essential oils penetrate and reduce plaque bacteria to clean the tooth surface.
- Non abrasive whitening technology lifts stains attached to the tooth
- A protective shield helps to prevent new stains forming on the tooth surface
- Fluoride remineralizes and strengthens your teeth
- For whiter teeth in just 2 weeks
- Lifts stains and prevents new stains forming with fluoride to strengthen teeth
- Pack size: 500ML
Ingredients
[PR-014028], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Citric Acid, Poloxamer 407, Sodium Benzoate, Eucalyptol, Thymol, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Propylene Glycol, Sucralose, Aroma, Disodium Phosphate, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 10 ml (2 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 60 seconds, then spit out.
Warnings
- Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9999
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Careline: 1800 22 0044
12 Years
500ml ℮
