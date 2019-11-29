Tesco Stevia Sweetener 100'S

Not a sweetener, bring back Hermesetas
I use sweetener tablets in my tea or and coffee. Tesco have taken away Hermesetas so it is now no longer available. BIG MISTAKE. The Stevia Sweetener does not sweeten and has a licorice-type and seems to cost more. I have to shop around in other supermarkets.
Just like the branded version
Fab product, no difference in flavour to branded products plus half the price
Great sugar replacement
Took a took a couple of weeks to adjust to not having sugar, but very pleased with the product.
Good price
Really pleased this was a available much cheaper than other brands & just as good.
"JUST" OK
The tablets were very difficult to get out of the case and kept breaking. This has been apparent with other cases of same product. Have gone back to old brand now.