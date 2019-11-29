By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stevia Sweetener 100'S

4(5)
Tesco Stevia Sweetener 100'S
£ 1.35
£0.01/each
One tablet
  • Energy<1kJ <1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • 100 Steviol glycosides based table-top sweetener tablets.
  • WITH STEVIA
  • WITH STEVIA Sweetens your hot drinks

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Sugar, Sweetener (29%) (Steviol Glycosides), Anti-caking Agents (Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, L-Leucine), Corn Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Blister. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100 tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablet (45mg)
Energy1067kJ / 251kcal<1kJ / <1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate57.6g0.0g
Sugars53.2g0.0g
Fibre3.7g0.0g
Protein3.4g0.0g
Salt0.9g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Not a sweetener, bring back Hermesetas

1 stars

I use sweetener tablets in my tea or and coffee. Tesco have taken away Hermesetas so it is now no longer available. BIG MISTAKE. The Stevia Sweetener does not sweeten and has a licorice-type and seems to cost more. I have to shop around in other supermarkets.

Just like the branded version

5 stars

Fab product, no difference in flavour to branded products plus half the price

Great sugar replacement

5 stars

Took a took a couple of weeks to adjust to not having sugar, but very pleased with the product.

Good price

5 stars

Really pleased this was a available much cheaper than other brands & just as good.

"JUST" OK

3 stars

The tablets were very difficult to get out of the case and kept breaking. This has been apparent with other cases of same product. Have gone back to old brand now.

