Tesco Tablet Tablet Sweeteners 100'S

Dispenser - very bad design
Tesco Low Calorie Sweeteners (100 tablets pack) - tablets good, no aftertaste, however, the new design dispenser is awful. Tablets do not come out easily and are crushed by the dispenser. Really annoying. Had to remove all tablets and pit into another manufacturer's dispenser. Please can we have the old dispenser back?
The best but such plastic waste!
Our favourite sweetener but why has Tesco discontinued the refill packs, forcing us to throw away a plastic holder everytime - how bad is that, hence the three stars!
Good
Easy to use good size
Great service
Excellent! Always delivered on time by pleasant and helpful people. Would recommend this to anyone else thinking about it.