Tesco Tablet Tablet Sweeteners 100'S

Tesco Tablet Tablet Sweeteners 100'S
£ 1.00
£0.01/each
One tablet
  • Energy<1kJ <1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1247kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • 100 Aspartame and Acesulfame K-based table-top sweetener tablets.
  • WITH ASPARTAME Sweetens your hot drinks
  • Sweetens your hot drinks

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Sugar, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Anti-caking Agents (Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, L-Leucine). 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Blister. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100 tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablet (50mg)
Energy1247kJ / 294kcal<1kJ / <1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate61.3g0.0g
Sugars61.3g0.0g
Fibre2.9g0.0g
Protein10.7g0.0g
Salt0.7g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Dispenser - very bad design

1 stars

Tesco Low Calorie Sweeteners (100 tablets pack) - tablets good, no aftertaste, however, the new design dispenser is awful. Tablets do not come out easily and are crushed by the dispenser. Really annoying. Had to remove all tablets and pit into another manufacturer's dispenser. Please can we have the old dispenser back?

The best but such plastic waste!

3 stars

Our favourite sweetener but why has Tesco discontinued the refill packs, forcing us to throw away a plastic holder everytime - how bad is that, hence the three stars!

Good

5 stars

Easy to use good size

Great service

5 stars

Excellent! Always delivered on time by pleasant and helpful people. Would recommend this to anyone else thinking about it.

