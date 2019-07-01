Tesco Tablet Sweeteners 300'S

VERY BEST sweeteners. Please keep selling them.
These are the VERY BEST sweeteners I've ever had so I sincerely hope you are not planning to stop selling them - I and many others with be upset and furious. Please, please, please keep selling these sweeteners
do not dissolve
The sweeteners have to be dissolved in boiling water before adding coffee, creamer etc.
Tastes like sugar
It is the only sweetner I have tried that you could substitute for sugar and keep the same taste!
great sweetener for my diabetes
i buy these regularly