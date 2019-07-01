By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tablet Sweeteners 300'S

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.35
£0.01/each
One tablet
  • Energy<1kJ <1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1247kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • 300 Aspartame and Acesulfame K-based table-top sweetener tablets.
  • WITH ASPARTAME Sweetens your hot drinks
  • Sweetens your hot drinks

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Sugar, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Anti-caking Agents (Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, L-Leucine). 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

300 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Blister. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300 tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablet (50mg)
Energy1247kJ / 294kcal<1kJ / <1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate61.3g0.0g
Sugars61.3g0.0g
Fibre2.9g0.0g
Protein10.7g0.0g
Salt0.7g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

VERY BEST sweeteners. Please keep selling them.

5 stars

These are the VERY BEST sweeteners I've ever had so I sincerely hope you are not planning to stop selling them - I and many others with be upset and furious. Please, please, please keep selling these sweeteners

do not dissolve

2 stars

The sweeteners have to be dissolved in boiling water before adding coffee, creamer etc.

Tastes like sugar

5 stars

It is the only sweetner I have tried that you could substitute for sugar and keep the same taste!

great sweetener for my diabetes

4 stars

i buy these regularly

