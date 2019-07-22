Tesco Low Calorie Aspartame-Based Sweetener 75G

Cup tea and breakfast and I like it and my niece t
Cup tea and breakfast and I like it and my niece too
Please bring it back into stock
Best sweetener in terms if flavour!
used it for everything as my son is diabetic Please have it on offer soon
Not my favourite
This was a replacement for my usual sweetener, wasn’t as nice.
Great alternative to sugar
Half the price of branded sugar alternatives and in my view exactly the same. Why pay more when you can use this?
I am diabetic so I rely on this product.good value
why pay so much for the other sweeteners, this is as good if not better . Keep up the good work
Great taste
Having tried other sweeteners in the same price range this is by far the best on the market and for me better than canderel
great taste
I have used this for ages now on my cereal every morning & find it comparable to the more expensive brand.
Really handy!
I use this a lot for sweetening fruit or taking the sour taste off tinned tomatoes. It's so handy ..... especially when I'm on a diet!
Good swop
I have used this product for a long while now and is a good swop for sugar