By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Low Calorie Aspartame-Based Sweetener 75G

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Low Calorie Aspartame-Based Sweetener 75G
£ 1.00
£1.34/100g
One teaspoon
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1639kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Aspartame based table-top granulated sweetener.
  • Aspartame based table top sweetener
  • Sweetens your food and hot drinks
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine
  • With aspartame
  • Sweetens your food and hot drinks
  • Low calorie
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g
  • Low calorie

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Sweetener (3%) (Aspartame).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Ideal for hot drinks or sprinkling on breakfast cereals.

Number of uses

Pack contains 150 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (0.5g)
Energy1639kJ / 386kcal8kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate94.6g0.5g
Sugars6.6g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.8g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Cup tea and breakfast and I like it and my niece t

5 stars

Cup tea and breakfast and I like it and my niece too

Please bring it back into stock

5 stars

Best sweetener in terms if flavour!

used it for everything as my son is diabetic Pleas

5 stars

used it for everything as my son is diabetic Please have it on offer soon

Not my favourite

3 stars

This was a replacement for my usual sweetener, wasn’t as nice.

Great alternative to sugar

5 stars

Half the price of branded sugar alternatives and in my view exactly the same. Why pay more when you can use this?

I am diabetic so I rely on this product.good value

5 stars

why pay so much for the other sweeteners, this is as good if not better . Keep up the good work

Great taste

5 stars

Having tried other sweeteners in the same price range this is by far the best on the market and for me better than canderel

great taste

5 stars

I have used this for ages now on my cereal every morning & find it comparable to the more expensive brand.

Really handy!

5 stars

I use this a lot for sweetening fruit or taking the sour taste off tinned tomatoes. It's so handy ..... especially when I'm on a diet!

Good swop

4 stars

I have used this product for a long while now and is a good swop for sugar

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco 80 Teabags 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Double Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here