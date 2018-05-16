By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Salad Cream 235G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Salad Cream 235G
£ 1.30
£5.54/kg

Product Description

  • Salad Cream.
  • DELICIOUSLY ZINGY.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Kosher.
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

Spirit Vinegar, Water, Rapeseed Oil (22%), Sugar, Cornflour, Mustard, Pasteurised Egg Yolks (3%), Salt, Colour - Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.Best before: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 15

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

235g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 15 g
Energy 1215kJ182kJ
-293kcal44kcal
Fat 23.8g3.6g
- of which saturates 1.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate 18.5g2.8g
- of which sugars 17.0g2.6g
Protein 1.3g0.2g
Salt 1.7g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Sour Cream Topping 280G

£ 1.30
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here