Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto 190G

Sickly sweet - much sweeter than standard branded pesto. Why so much sugar? Spoilt the meal.
This product is great for the whole family, the kids loved it. It’s bursting with flavour and a little goes a long way!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 258kcal
Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes (26%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Purée, Water, Basil (7%), Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (6%), Red Peppers, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cashew Nut, Salt, Pine Nuts, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Produced in Italy
4 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
190g e
|Typical Values
|100g
|1/4 of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|1069kJ / 258kcal
|513kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
