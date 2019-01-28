By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto 190G

Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto 190G
£ 0.90
£0.47/100g
1/4 of a jar
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat red pesto made with sundried tomatoes, basil, Grana Padano cheese, cashew nuts and pine nuts.
  • With sundried tomatoes for intense flavour
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes (26%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Purée, Water, Basil (7%), Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (6%), Red Peppers, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cashew Nut, Salt, Pine Nuts, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1/4 of a jar (48g)
Energy1069kJ / 258kcal513kJ / 124kcal
Fat22.0g10.5g
Saturates3.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate8.4g4.0g
Sugars5.6g2.7g
Fibre4.0g1.9g
Protein4.8g2.3g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Sickly sweet

1 stars

Sickly sweet - much sweeter than standard branded pesto. Why so much sugar? Spoilt the meal.

Bursting with flavour

5 stars

This product is great for the whole family, the kids loved it. It’s bursting with flavour and a little goes a long way!

