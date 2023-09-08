We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 24 Led & 0.5W Multiuse Torch

£8.50

Tesco 24 Led & 0.5W Multiuse Torch

£8.50

£8.50/each

Tesco 24 Led & 0.5W Multiuse Torch
This Tesco 24 Led & 0.5W Multi Use Torch is battery operated. It has a soft grip for comfort. The torch can be mounted to most metal surface as it comes with an integrated magenet. 3 x AAA batteries are included.
Front: 60 lumens Top: 40 lumensSoft grip handleIntegrated magnet

Preparation and Usage

Battery InstructionsRequires 3 x AAA batteries (included)The batteries supplied are not rechargeable and are for demonstration purposes only.Non-rechargeable batteries should not be recharged.Rechargeable batteries are to be removed from the product before being charged.Rechargeable batteries are only to be charged under adult supervision.Different types of batteries or new or used batteries are not to be mixed.Only batteries of the same or equivalent type as recommended are to be used.Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity (+ and -).Exhuasted batteries are to be removed.The supply terminals are not to be short-circuited.Batteries should be replaced by an adult.

