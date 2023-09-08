Tesco 24 Led & 0.5W Multiuse Torch

This Tesco 24 Led & 0.5W Multi Use Torch is battery operated. It has a soft grip for comfort. The torch can be mounted to most metal surface as it comes with an integrated magenet. 3 x AAA batteries are included.

Front: 60 lumens Top: 40 lumens Soft grip handle Integrated magnet

Preparation and Usage