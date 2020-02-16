By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 9 Led Plastic Mini Torch

Tesco 9 Led Plastic Mini Torch
£ 2.35
£2.35/each
  • - 9 LED bulb
  • - Rubber on/off push buttom
  • - Included 3 x AAA batteries
  • Equipped with 9 energy saving LEDs, this torch offers a handy source of light whenever you need it. The torch is constructed from plastic with simple rubber on/off push button. It comes supplied with a handy wrist strap and 3x AAA batteries.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

A pocket sized torch that is powerful enough to light up my whole garden and it comes with batteries! This is must have for your car and your home, great piece of emergency kit.

excellent handy little torches

5 stars

excellent handy little torches

