Kellogg's Special K Oats & Honey 420G

£ 3.00
£0.71/100g

Per Portion (30g)
  • Energy484kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613 kJ 381 kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy honey, rice, wholewheat and barley flakes with oats & brown rice
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Follow us on Facebook: Special K / Twitter: @SpecialK_UK / Instagram: @Special_UK
  • Visit www.specialk.co.uk / www.specialk.ie
  • Special K Oats & Honey is delicious honey glazed flakes of crunchy rice, whole wheat and barley mixed in with tasty oats. A nutritious cereal with fibre and wholegrain and 9 key vitamins and minerals.
  • Feed your strength with Special K; a nutritious and enjoyable start to your day*.
  • *Special K cereals & cereal bars (excluding Biscuit Moments) contain ≥ 15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • What does being ''strong'' really mean?
  • When a new opportunity arises it takes strength and courage to go for it, or when life presents a challenge it takes strength to keep on going. This type of strength comes from within. We all have inner strength, but sometimes we wish we had more.
  • Our cereal and snacks ranges are specifically tailored for women with a mix of ingredients to give you a positive, healthy start to the day and help you feel strong from the inside*. As well as our delicious variety of cereals including Special K Nourish, the Special K range also offers Biscuits and Bars; it's no wonder Special K is the No.1 cereal brand UK consumers think of for health**.
  • *Special K cereals & cereal bars (excluding Biscuit Moments) contain ≥ 15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • **Source: Millward Brown, 2015, Category Needs: When you choose A cereal, what are the 3 main things you want from it?
  • This pack is sold weight not volume, settling of contents may occur during transit.
  • With fibre & wholegrain
  • Contains folic acid
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 420g
  • Vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (31%), Rice(28%), Oats (19%), Sugar, Barley (3%), Malted Barley Flour (2%), Honey (2%), Puffed Brown Rice, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place

Number of uses

14 Delicious 30g Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626066
  • ROI: 1800 626066
  • Freephone 09:00 - 17:00
Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1613 kJ 381 kcal484 kJ 114 kcal
Fat 3 g0.9 g
of which saturates 0.5 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate 77 g3 g
of which sugars 18 g5.4 g
Fibre 5 g1.5 g
Protein 9 g2.7 g
Salt 0.63 g0.19 g
Vitamins:(% NRV)(% NRV)
Vitamin D 5.0 µg (100)1.5 µg (30)
Thiamin (B1) 1.1 mg (100)0.33 mg (30)
Riboflavin (B2) 1.4 mg (100)0.42 mg (30)
Niacin 8.0 mg (50)2.4 mg (15)
Vitamin B6 0.7 mg (50)0.21 mg (15)
Folic Acid 200 µg (100)60.0 µg (30)
Vitamin B12 1.3 µg (50)0.38 µg (15)
Iron 7.0 mg (50)2.1 mg (15)
Zinc 5.00 mg (50)1.5 mg (15)
Minerals:--
(%NRV) = % Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

