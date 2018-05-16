Kellogg's Special K Chocolate 360G
Product Description
- Crunchy Rice, Wholewheat and Barley Flakes with Milk Chocolate Curls.
- Enjoy the Special K range as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Nutrients that Matter to Power You
- Fibre
- Feeding your daily fibre needs
- Vitamin B6
- Feeding recovery by helping to reduce fatigue
- Vitamin B12
- Feeding energy by supporting your nutrient metabolism
- Vitamin D
- Feeding defences by supporting your immune system
- Iron
- Feeding endurance by helping to reduce tiredness
- A serving of Special K cereal contains ≥15% RI of iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and vitamin B12 which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- The power of multigrain
- Special K is made with three grains: rice, wholewheat and barley. Rolled, flaked & toasted.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. The flake in all its glory, full of flavour with nutrients that matter to power you.
By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Multigrain flakes with smooth milk chocolate curls
- Fibre / 9 vitamins and minerals
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 360G
- Iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin B12 which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Rice (39%), Wholewheat (31%), Milk Chocolate (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Barley (4%), Malted Barley Flour (3%), Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- UK.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1676kJ
|503kJ
|6%
|-
|396kcal
|119kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|1.5g
|2%
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|77g
|23g
|of which sugars
|22g
|6.6g
|7%
|Fibre
|4.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|8.8g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.26g
|4
|Vitamin D
|7.0µg
|140%
|2.1µg
|42%
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.5mg
|140%
|0.46mg
|42%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|2.0mg
|140%
|0.59mg
|42%
|Niacin (B3)
|11.2mg
|70%
|3.4mg
|21%
|Vitamin B6
|1.0mg
|70%
|0.29mg
|21%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|280µg
|140%
|84.0µg
|42%
|Vitamin B12
|1.8µg
|70%
|0.53µg
|21%
|Iron
|9.8mg
|70%
|2.9mg
|21%
|Zinc
|7.00mg
|70%
|2.1mg
|21%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
