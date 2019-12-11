Special K Peach & Apricot 360G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1580 kJ 373 kcal
Product Description
- Crunchy rice, wholewheat & barley flakes with freeze dried peach & apricot
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Special K Peach and Apricot is delicious flakes of crunchy rice, whole wheat and barley mixed in with juicy peach and apricot pieces. A nutritious cereal with fibre and wholegrain and 9 key vitamins and minerals.
- Feed your strength with Special K; a nutritious and enjoyable start to your day*.
- *Special K cereals & cereal bars (excluding Biscuit Moments) contain ≥ 15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- What does being ''strong'' really mean?
- When a new opportunity arises it takes strength and courage to go for it, or when life presents a challenge it takes strength to keep on going. This type of strength comes from within. We all have inner strength, but sometimes we wish we had more.
- Our cereal and snacks ranges are specifically tailored for women with a mix of ingredients to give you a positive, healthy start to the day and help you feel strong from the inside*. As well as our delicious variety of cereals including Special K Nourish, the Special K range also offers Biscuits and Bars; it's no wonder Special K is the No.1 cereal brand UK consumers think of for health**.
- *Special K cereals & cereal bars (excluding Biscuit Moments) contain ≥ 15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- **Source: Millward Brown, 2015, Category Needs: When you choose A cereal, what are the 3 main things you want from it?
- This pack is sold by weight not volume, settling of contents may occur during transit.
By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- With fibre & wholegrain
- 9 vitamins & minerals
- Contains folic acid
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 360g
- Vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Rice (44%), Wholewheat (35%), Sugar, Barley (4.5%), Sweetened Freeze Dried Fruits (5%) (Peach, Apricot, Sugar), Malted Barley Flour (3.5%), Barley Malt Flavouring Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place
Preparation and Usage
- To Open: Slide finger under tab and break seal to left and right
- To Close: Insert tab
- Just peel apart. Fold down after use to maintain freshness
Number of uses
12 delicious 30g servings!
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1580 kJ 373 kcal
|474 kJ 112 kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|24 g
|of which sugars
|19 g
|5.7 g
|Fibre
|4.5 g
|1.5 g
|Protein
|8 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.95 g
|0.29 g
|Vitamins:
|(% NRV)
|(% NRV)
|Vitamin D
|7.9 µg (158)
|2.4 µg (47)
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.7 mg (158)
|0.52 mg (47)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|2.2 mg (158)
|0.66 mg (47)
|Niacin
|12.6 mg (79)
|3.8 mg (24)
|Vitamin B6
|1.1 mg (79)
|0.34 mg (24)
|Folic Acid
|316 µg (158)
|94.0 µg (47)
|Vitamin B12
|2.0 µg (79)
|0.60 µg (24)
|Iron
|11.1 mg (79)
|3.4 mg (24)
|Zinc
|7.90 mg (79)
|2.4 mg (24)
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|(%NRV) = % Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
