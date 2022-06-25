We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Original Glazed 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Original Glazed 6 Pack
£ 7.45
£1.25/each

New

Product Description

  • Original Glazed
  • Sign up to rewards today!
  • Collect Smiles on your Krispy Kreme purchasaes to spend on Krispy Kreme treats nationwide.
  • Join over 1 million Rewards members online at krispykreme.co.uk/rewards or download our app.
  • This is your unique Smiles code, register it via the Rewards app.
  • Earning Smiles is easy
  • With every Krispy Kreme purchase you make... you'll earn smiles to spend on more treats.
  • Not a member yet? Join Rewards & get a Free Original Glazed doughnut.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C0301366, www.fsc.org
  • Contents may vary.
  • Our doughnuts are suitable for anyone who follows a vegetarian or Halal diet
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Glaze [Sugar, Water, Flour Treatment Agents (Calcium Sulphate, Disodium Phosphate), Stabilisers (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Dextrose, Flavouring (Vanilla), Salt]

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Most delicious on day of purchase.
  • Want a hot Original Glazed?
  • Simply microwave for 8 seconds and enjoy.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Krispy Kreme UK Ltd,
  • Unit 4,
  • Albany Park,
  • Frimley Road,
  • Camberley,

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied or if you have any questions, please retain the packaging and contact us by email at:
  • helpdesk@krispykreme.co.uk
  • Head Office:
  • Krispy Kreme UK Ltd,
  • Unit 4,
  • Albany Park,
  • Frimley Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7PQ.
  • krispykreme.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy1611kJ838kJ
-384kcal200kcal
Fat - Total15.9g8.3g
- Saturated7.5g3.9g
Carbohydrates53.1g27.6g
- Sugars24.2g12.6g
Fibre2.3g1.2g
Protein6g3.1g
Salt0.47g0.24g
Serving Size: 52g Avg--
View all Doughnuts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Worth the cost.

5 stars

Expensive for 6donuts,but for me worth it as they are absolutely delicious. I love donuts and these are the best you can get.Glazed donuts are difficult to get so I was pleased I discovered these and will continue to buy them.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here