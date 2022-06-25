Krispy Kreme Doughnut Original Glazed 6 Pack

Worth the cost.
Expensive for 6donuts,but for me worth it as they are absolutely delicious. I love donuts and these are the best you can get.Glazed donuts are difficult to get so I was pleased I discovered these and will continue to buy them.
Doughnut [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Monocalcium Phosphate), Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabilisers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)], Glaze [Sugar, Water, Flour Treatment Agents (Calcium Sulphate, Disodium Phosphate), Stabilisers (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Dextrose, Flavouring (Vanilla), Salt]
Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Produced in the UK
6 x Doughnuts
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1611kJ
|838kJ
|384kcal
|200kcal
|Fat - Total
|15.9g
|8.3g
|- Saturated
|7.5g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrates
|53.1g
|27.6g
|- Sugars
|24.2g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.24g
|Serving Size: 52g Avg
