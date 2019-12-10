Tesco Finest Toffee & Pecan Sponge 200G

Disappointing - nuts were just tiny fragments
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 395kcal
INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (34%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Whole Milk, Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Demerara Sugar, Butter (Milk) (12%), Humectant (Glycerol), Pecan Nuts (1.5%), Muscovado Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results steam. Remove outer packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 30 mins.
Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Gently squeeze the basin to release the pudding.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1654kJ / 395kcal
|1654kJ / 395kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|18.4g
|Saturates
|10.5g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|52.3g
|52.3g
|Sugars
|29.2g
|29.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.
