Tesco Finest Toffee & Pecan Sponge 200G

3(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

½ of a pudding
  • Energy1654kJ 395kcal
    20%
  • Fat18.4g
    26%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars29.2g
    32%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 395kcal

Product Description

  • All butter sponge pudding with pecan nuts topped with toffee sauce.
  • Deliciously moist all butter sponge, bursting with pecan nuts and topped with a smooth toffee sauce. This wonderfully moist, all butter sponge pudding comes from specialists in Derbyshire who've been making puddings for more than 100 years. Packed with crunchy pecan nuts and generously topped with a smooth toffee sauce for a delicious flavour.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (34%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Whole Milk, Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Demerara Sugar, Butter (Milk) (12%), Humectant (Glycerol), Pecan Nuts (1.5%), Muscovado Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results steam. Remove outer packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: 30 mins.
Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Gently squeeze the basin to release the pudding.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pudding (100g)
Energy1654kJ / 395kcal1654kJ / 395kcal
Fat18.4g18.4g
Saturates10.5g10.5g
Carbohydrate52.3g52.3g
Sugars29.2g29.2g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein4.3g4.3g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

3 stars

