Peroni Nastro Azzurro 620Ml

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 620Ml
£ 2.60
£4.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Only ever made and bottled in Italy at our breweries in Rome, Bari and Padova, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is brewed using the creativity and flair of Italians. Blending the finest hops with two-row spring planted barley and a quarter of Italian maize results in a beer with a uniquely crisp and refreshing taste. www.thehouseofperoni.com
  • Brewed in Italy since 1963, a delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes with a crisp, dry finish.
  • Pack size: 620ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and refreshing lager with unmistakable character

Alcohol Units

3.2

ABV

5.1% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • One Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

620ml ℮

