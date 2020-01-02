Peroni Nastro Azzurro 620Ml
- Beer
- Only ever made and bottled in Italy at our breweries in Rome, Bari and Padova, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is brewed using the creativity and flair of Italians. Blending the finest hops with two-row spring planted barley and a quarter of Italian maize results in a beer with a uniquely crisp and refreshing taste. www.thehouseofperoni.com
- Brewed in Italy since 1963, a delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes with a crisp, dry finish.
- Pack size: 620ml
Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops
- Contains Barley
- Crisp and refreshing lager with unmistakable character
3.2
5.1% vol
Italy
Beer
Ambient
Brewed and bottled in Italy
Bottle. Recyclable
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- One Forge End,
- Woking,
- Surrey,
- GU21 6DB,
- United Kingdom.
- Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- www.asahibeer.co.uk
18 Years
620ml ℮
