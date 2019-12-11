Fever-Tree Tonic Mediterranean 500Ml

Goes really well with Gin Mare
I've tried Fevertree's Mediterranean tonic with several gins recently, but the best pairing by far is with Gin Mare. Perfectly complementing the olives, thyme, rosemary and basil notes of the gin with the floral notes of the Fevertree tonic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light & Refreshing
I first tried this product with a Silent Pool gin and orange slice garnish, it was very refreshing and complimented the flavours. It was light allowing flavours from the gin and garnish to come through. My only criticism is it doesn’t stay fizzy for long but the first sip is delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feeling the fever
I got sent these delightful samples a month ago and I have enjoyed drinking the 200ml size bottles. This is by far my favourite of the range to drink alone as a drink rather than as a mixer with something alcoholic. It tastes subtle and delicate, however it needs a slightly deeper bolder taste. With gin the flavour of this drink may get lost as that is already botanical in its flavourings, however alone it is wonderful - just slightly let down by the lack of depth in the flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Used this as a mixer with a Chapel Down Gin, made from Bacchus grapes. Worked well with the citrus peel and herbal notes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent tonic water for my G & T
I really like the mediterranean tonic, I've had it with a couple of different gins, I like it with Brockman's. It takes G and T to another level.. It's very refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste !!!
Mediterranean Tonic Water tastes great what ever way you chose to drink it - straight with a slice or with a variety of gins. I haven't yet found a gin that isn't complimented by this product. And I've tried a lot of different gins !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
This was a great addition to our selection of mixers. Lovely citrus taste. Great in a G+T but makes a refreshing drink on it's own. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing Mixer
This was the first time I tried the Mediterranean Tonic and I thought it was amazing. It mixed so well with the gin and made my drink refreshing and alive. I think I have found my new favorite but I am happy to be provided wrong with other Fever Tree options. However in the mean time I am buying Mediterranean Tonic for the rest of the summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
Lovely drink, not too sweet with clean flavours. Love it with a vermouth and olives [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Taste of the Med
On first tasting this Mediterranean tonic water the floral notes came zinging through. When mixed with gin it gave, as the label says, a very delicate floral taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]