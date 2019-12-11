Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

Refreshing and versatile 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 7th September 2018 I’ve tried this with a couple of different types of gin now and goes perfectly with all- so versatile and light, brings out the flavour of the gin and the tonic itself isn’t too overpowering unlike some of the cheaper brands. Love this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very light and enjoyable 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 3rd September 2018 this tonic water is surprisingly light and goes with a variety of Gins. It is much more subtile than the "original"/stronger one and therefore a lovely alternative. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a Refreshing Boost 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 15th August 2018 It could be said that Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water is a drink of dual-personality and here's why. There was a time when reaching for a non-alcoholic drink on a night out, left you feeling like the poor relation. That is no longer the case, as this recent scenario saw me pouring myself a glass of said tonic gently over ice. This is where that first personality surfaced - fun and effervescent it sat so gently in the mouth delivering an almost citrusy flavour. As I contemplated, I suddenly became aware of the hidden depths as the notes changed and delivered a powerful, almost bitter quinine shot. Drinking this tonic on its own gave me a hint as to that second personality, which emerged when I did what this drink was made for and that was to pair it with quality gin. This was a marriage made in heaven as the two complimented the other perfectly.The tonic watched slightly from the background allowing the flavours of the gin to shine through, but left me in no doubt that the one could not happen without the other. In the future I amy pause to consider whether I want to drink this on its own or with my tipple of choice but there will never be pause on which tonic to choose. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Only Fever-Tree will do! 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 11th August 2018 I am already a big fan of Fever-Tree tonics and don’t usually go for slimline tonics, so I was intrigued to try the new Refreshingly Light tonic water. Well I was not disappointed - it certainly is refreshing, either on it’s own or mixed with a favourite gin. I love marmalade gin and found that this was a perfect pairing! There is also no saccharine taste that you get with some low calorie products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A cut above the rest! 4 stars Review from fever-tree.com 11th August 2018 This product simply oozes with quality and is the perfect companion for that perfect cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and refreshing 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 9th August 2018 A great Yorkshire gin with grapefruit and rosemary with a hint of honey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and Crisp 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 8th August 2018 Great Light Tonic Water, you wouldn't know it was a Light tonic water. Having the Tonic Water chilled ensures that you get the most Refreshing and Crisp experience. Mixing this with Gin maximises the botanicals from both the Gin and the tonic water, more than any other tonic water I have had. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best tonic water to explore gins 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 8th August 2018 My usual go-to, the light refreshing taste retains the flavour of the gin and complements almost all brands. Brilliant with a vermouth and Armagnac too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product especially for those watchiir weigh! 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 8th August 2018 This version of tonic is ideal for those watching their weight! It provides everything the normal tonic does in respect of flavour etc but without the calories. As you would expect, the flavour of the gin still comes through when using this tonic and in fact more so! I'll definitely be using this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]