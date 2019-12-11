By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

5(113)Write a review
Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml
£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light Tonic Water
  • Find the perfect tonic water for your favourite gin at fever-tree.com/pairing-wheel
  • Malaria No More
  • Untied Kingdom
  • We proudly support Malaria No More as part of a global effort to put an end to malaria.
  • As named by the world's tonic of choice top bars and restaurants*
  • *Named tonic of choice by majority of world's top bars and restaurants surveyed. Leslie Henry Research, 2016.
  • We believe gin is only as good as the tonic water it's paired with. That's why at Fever-Tree, everything we do starts and ends with taste. In our quest for the perfect tonic water, we spent days in the British Library researching quinine sources before travelling to some of the most remote parts of the world, venturing as far as the Democratic Republic of the Congo to find quinine of the highest quality.
  • By blending the gentle bitterness of quinine with fruit sugars, soft spring water and subtle botanical flavours we've created a delicious reduced calorie tonic water. It has the distinctive clean, crisp character of our Premium Indian Tonic Water but with 46% fewer calories.
  • Charles & Tim
  • Fever-Tree Co-Founders
  • Made with natural quinine
  • Delicious, low in calories and nothing artificial
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1200ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours including Quinine

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See base of can.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best™

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Fevertree Ltd,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Fevertree Ltd,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.
  • www.fever-tree.com

Net Contents

8 x 150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy:63kJ, 15kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:3.8g
of which sugars:2.9g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

113 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing and versatile

5 stars

I’ve tried this with a couple of different types of gin now and goes perfectly with all- so versatile and light, brings out the flavour of the gin and the tonic itself isn’t too overpowering unlike some of the cheaper brands. Love this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very light and enjoyable

5 stars

this tonic water is surprisingly light and goes with a variety of Gins. It is much more subtile than the "original"/stronger one and therefore a lovely alternative. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a Refreshing Boost

5 stars

It could be said that Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water is a drink of dual-personality and here's why. There was a time when reaching for a non-alcoholic drink on a night out, left you feeling like the poor relation. That is no longer the case, as this recent scenario saw me pouring myself a glass of said tonic gently over ice. This is where that first personality surfaced - fun and effervescent it sat so gently in the mouth delivering an almost citrusy flavour. As I contemplated, I suddenly became aware of the hidden depths as the notes changed and delivered a powerful, almost bitter quinine shot. Drinking this tonic on its own gave me a hint as to that second personality, which emerged when I did what this drink was made for and that was to pair it with quality gin. This was a marriage made in heaven as the two complimented the other perfectly.The tonic watched slightly from the background allowing the flavours of the gin to shine through, but left me in no doubt that the one could not happen without the other. In the future I amy pause to consider whether I want to drink this on its own or with my tipple of choice but there will never be pause on which tonic to choose. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Only Fever-Tree will do!

5 stars

I am already a big fan of Fever-Tree tonics and don’t usually go for slimline tonics, so I was intrigued to try the new Refreshingly Light tonic water. Well I was not disappointed - it certainly is refreshing, either on it’s own or mixed with a favourite gin. I love marmalade gin and found that this was a perfect pairing! There is also no saccharine taste that you get with some low calorie products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A cut above the rest!

4 stars

This product simply oozes with quality and is the perfect companion for that perfect cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and refreshing

5 stars

A great Yorkshire gin with grapefruit and rosemary with a hint of honey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and Crisp

5 stars

Great Light Tonic Water, you wouldn't know it was a Light tonic water. Having the Tonic Water chilled ensures that you get the most Refreshing and Crisp experience. Mixing this with Gin maximises the botanicals from both the Gin and the tonic water, more than any other tonic water I have had. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best tonic water to explore gins

5 stars

My usual go-to, the light refreshing taste retains the flavour of the gin and complements almost all brands. Brilliant with a vermouth and Armagnac too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product especially for those watchiir weigh!

5 stars

This version of tonic is ideal for those watching their weight! It provides everything the normal tonic does in respect of flavour etc but without the calories. As you would expect, the flavour of the gin still comes through when using this tonic and in fact more so! I'll definitely be using this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfectly balanced

5 stars

I mixed my Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light tonic with a generous measure of Tanqueray 10 and a slice of lime. The tonic water complimented the gin perfectly, resulting in a refreshing G&T, exactly what was needed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 113 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

£ 1.00
£0.50/kg

Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.75
£0.31/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here