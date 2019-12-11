By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water 8 X 150Ml
£ 3.75
£0.31/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Indian Tonic Water
  • By blending subtle botanicals flavours with spring water and quinine of the highest quality from the fever trees of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we have created a delicious tonic water with a uniquely refreshing taste and aroma.
  • Made with natural quinine
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1200ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours including Natural Quinine

Storage

Best before end: see base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • If 3/4 of your gin & tonic is tonic, mix with the best.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL.

Return to

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL.
  • www.fever-tree.com

Net Contents

8 x 150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:121kJ, 28kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:7.1g
of which sugars:7.1g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

126 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Premium by name...

5 stars

Other tonics don’t compare. Quality mixer. Why risk wasting good quality gin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tonic for the discerning plate

5 stars

Indian Tonic water. Drinking it neat, the tonic water refreshes the palate leaving a clean fresh taste on the tongue and mouth. Mixed with London Dry Gin the tonic water offsets the bitter after taste of the gin leaving a sweet linguring finish with bubbles bursting on the tongue. The Indian Tonic water reduces the heaviness of the Gin . Mixed with Elderflower Gin, the drink became light, refreshing and an excellent G&T for the long summer evenings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely tonic in my life

5 stars

This is the first time I have tried Fever-Tree tonic. I was impressed how delicate and refreshing the tonic was. This was a very enjoyable and relaxing drink. I would happily drink this tonic alone with ice and a slice of lemon. When paired with gin it complemented the gin flavour and added a slight bitterness which I enjoyed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely delicate flavour

5 stars

A delicious yet subtle taste that complements a wide variety of gins. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Drink

5 stars

Fevertree Premium Indian Tonic Water is lovely and refreshing. It's delicious to drink over ice and not bitter. It also tasted lovely with my favourite gin! Fevertree never disappoints, a big thumbs up from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfectly compliments my gin

5 stars

Finely carbonated long lasting bubbles with the perfect level of quinine flavour, Fever Tree original tonic makes the ideal partner for my Caorunn gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and freshing

4 stars

This was a nice and freshing tonic but I did prefer the Mediterranean tonic with by Tanqueray rather than this tonic they just seemed to go better together [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very clean taste, lovely packaging, quite expensiv

4 stars

I really love this tonic - with a decent gin it is defintely my favourite drink. I was first attracted to it because there are no artificial sweetners which other mainstream brands all seem to use - even in the non-diet versions. It is expensive, but will definitely be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

superb taste

5 stars

Received this tonic a few weeks ago. Used it with a Bombay sapphire gin, found the taste profile matched the gin perfectly. Made a fantastic refreshing drink combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic tonic water

5 stars

This is a great tonic water to pair with any gin. Is the gold standard of tonic waters! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 126 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

