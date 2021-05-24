We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yazoo Max Chocolate Refresh 300Ml

£ 0.90
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Per 300 ml
  • Energy825 kJ 195 kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate milk drink (UHT)
  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important.
  • Calcium and protein help to maintain bones.
  • Yazoo is a brand of Friesland Campina
  • Nourishing by nature®
  • Yazoo meets government guidelines for use in schools.
  • All the goodness of milk
  • Only 1.5% fat
  • Some sugars naturally found in milk
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein
  • Source of vitamin B2
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300ML
Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, treat as fresh milk and Keep Upright.Best Before: See cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Friesland Campina,
  • Horsham,
  • RH12 1JF.

Return to

  • Friesland Campina,
  • Horsham,
  • RH12 1JF.
  • www.yazoo.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 300ml
Energy 275kJ /825kJ /
-65kcal195kcal (10%*)
Fat 1.5g4.5g (6%*)
- of which saturates 1.1g3.3g (17%*)
Carbohydrates9.1g27.3g (11%*)
- of which sugars 8.9g26.7g (30%*)
Protein 3.3g9.9g (20%*)
Salt 0.1g0.3g (5%*)
Calcium 120mg (15%**)360mg (45%**)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)0.1mg(7.5%**)0.3mg(22.5%**)
*RI = Reference Intake--
**DRI = Daily Reference Intake--
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

